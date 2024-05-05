Mughda Chaphekar has received immense love from the audience for her character Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya alongside Krishna Kaul as Ranbir. She is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry right now.

Mughda has recently shared pictures of herself in a lavender cropped blazer and mini skirt co-ord set. She is undoubtedly here to brighten up our Sunday with her stunning appearance.

Mughda Chaphekar dazzles in lavender co-ord set

The Kumkum Bhagya actress took to her Instagram handle and delighted her fans with a series of pictures in a chic lavender cropped blazer and mini skirt co-ord set. Mughda dazzled in a purple co-ord set, sporting a cropped blazer with a lapel neck, full sleeves, single-breasted design, and a regular fit, paired with a high-waisted mini skirt. Complementing the outfit with silver hoop earrings, she styled her hair in a bun and opted for a minimal makeup look.

As soon as Mughda Chaphekar uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with joy and admiration for her look. A fan wrote, "Ohhhh my beautiful girl! you look wonderful just spectacular. this look looked so gorgeous on you." Another fan commented, "Lavender Beauty wearing such a gorgeous smile, and winning hearts. What's the secret of your beauty Miss Haseena."

About Mugdha Chaphekar

After starting her career with a few projects as a child artist, Mugdha Chaphekar made her mark in Kya Mujhse Dosti Karoge as a teenager. However, it was her role as Sanyogita in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan that earned her immense recognition, particularly for her chemistry with Rajat Tokas.

She further showcased her talent in TV shows like Dharam Veer, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golamal Hai, and Satrangi Sasural before landing a role in Kumkum Bhagya. It was on the set of Satrangi Sasural that Chaphekar found love with co-actor Ravish Desai, and the couple tied the knot in 2016.

About Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya initially featured Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles for several years. Following a generational leap, they bid farewell to the show, paving the way for Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul to step into the roles of Prachi and Ranbir. With another leap, Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma have now taken over as the new leads. Nevertheless, Mugdha and Krishna continue to be integral parts of the show.

