'Trying To Piece It All Together': Dua Lipa Weighs In On Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Beef During Her SNL Sketch

Dua Lipa has proved her capability of being a poster girl repeatedly. Her 2020 song Levitating is still in everyone’s heart. The singer has made it very clear that she is more than a pop star.

Dua Lipa proved her acting skills when she made her debut in the Barbie movie last year. The singer has again proved her acting capability via her latest Saturday Night Live appearance.

Dua Lipa Weighs in Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud

In one of the hilarious skits, the pop star appeared on Good Morning Greenville’s segment as a cultural critic named Wanda Weems, who was “for the past 48 hours trying to piece it all together.”

While addressing Lamar's recently released song, Euphoria, targeting Drake, Lipa said, “One clue on the song ‘Euphoria,’ when Kendrick describes Drake as Canadian, that’s because Drake is from Toronto.”

She also added that Drake was called Crodie, a term used by Crips. She went on to share its meaning according to Wikipedia. The popstar said that Crodie is an alliance of street gangs which are based in Southern California.

Lipa also weighed in on the controversy where Drake was sued by Tupac's estate for using the AI version of his voice in Taylor Made Freestyle. To which, Good Morning Greenville's hosts in the skit, Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day, pulled out talking heads made of Drake and Kendrick Lamar to settle the things between the two.

The show cut in between abruptly due to “technical difficulties,” as they both were about to say the N-word while hashing out the feud themselves during the skit.

More on Dua Lipa’s previous acting performances

Dua Lipa’s venture into acting is surely loved by her fans. She made her debut in the Barbie movie in a cameo appearance as a mermaid barbie. The film also featured her song, Dance The Night. Lipa’s debut as host on SNL was well appreciated by fans. The singer previously appeared on the show in 2018 and 2020 as a musical guest.

She was also featured in Argylle alongside Bryce Dallas Howards, Henry Cavill, John Cena, and Sam Rockwell. The film was released on February 1, 2024.

On May 3, Lipa released her highly anticipated third studio album named, Radical Optimism. After the success of her Grammy-winning album, Future Nostalgia, many of the Be The One singers’ fans were eagerly waiting for her latest album and she didn't disappoint them.

