'Felt Like I Was 20 Again': Kate Hudson Reflects On Longtime Friendship With Jimmy Fallon As She Debuts New Song On TV

Kate Hudson celebrated her two-decades-long friendship with Jimmy Fallon on Instagram, sharing photos from her recent performance of the song Gonna Find Out on The Tonight Show and writing a heartfelt appreciation note for him. Hudson detailed how their friendship began when they were both starting their careers on the sets of Almost Famous.

Almost Famous was released in September 2000. Hudson starred as Penny Lane, a groupie who becomes his friend and somewhere between a love interest and a mentor. Fallon played Dennis Hope, a manager who worked for the band.

Kate Hudson recalled her decade-long friendship with Jimmy Fallon

"I must do a @jimmyfallon appreciation post. You see, we met when I was 20 years old and we were just starting out our careers. Jimmy was on SNL and we met on that little thing called Almost Famous," she wrote.

Hudson added, "I loved Jimmy from the second we met and we spent a ton of time laughing, playing, dancing and listening to a ton of music."

She also expressed nostalgia for their youthful outing, stating, "to play on his show @fallontonight the other night was one of the great full circle moments. I felt like I was 20 again and the only thing missing was me Jimmy and Horatio going to the subway bar we used to go to after the show."

"I felt like my whole body was smiling this night. Thanks for the support Jimmy. ‘‘Twas a Glorious time! I love you tons!" Hudson concluded.

Alongside the caption, Hudson posted sentimental black-and-white photos of the pair having fun while playing games backstage at NBC Studios, chatting behind the scenes, before The Tonight Show and one of her laughing during her interview segment.

She also shared photos from her first live television performance of Gonna Find Out, in which she could be seen on a stage wearing a long white dress with tassels. The actress also included a photo of herself hugging Fallon onstage after the performance.

Kate Hudson speaks about her debut album

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Kate Hudson revealed that she had been working on her debut album, Glorious which includes songs she co-wrote with Linda Perry, and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, for at least two and a half years.

"It's like too much to explain... I love music, I've loved music my entire life. It was my first love and I've been writing music my whole life," the Glass Onion star said, adding, "I just thought it was something I'd only have for myself until, like, COVID. And then I was like, 'I'll regret not just putting it out in the world.' So I did."

She also confirmed that she would be heading out on tour soon. "Yeah, I am. I'm getting back on the bus!" she told Fallon, adding, "I have some gigs coming up and I'm so excited."

Hudson is showing another side of her talent as a singer-songwriter. Her first album is coming out in May after she considered taking a leap into music for years.

"When you’re younger, it’s more about how others see you, and I think as you get older, it’s more about what fulfills you, and that’s this for me," Hudson told Savannah Guthrie on TODAY May 3. The actress added, "All the warmth I’m receiving, too, feels great, and I’m just so happy that I decided to do it."

She continued, "I want people to love it, obviously, but I think that part of why I was so afraid to do it was because I was concerned about that. After Covid, I was like, 'If I don’t do it, then I’m missing a huge part of my creative life experience and what a shame that would be for me, personally.' I was just like, 'I have to do it.' And so here I am."

The album title is Glorious and features these 12 songs:

Gonna Find Out

Fire

The Nineties

Live Forever

Talk About Love

Love Ain't Easy

Romeo

Never Made a Moment

Lying to Myself

Not Easy to Know

Glorious

Touch the Light

The album will be released on May 17.

