Sunidhi Chauhan to Atif Aslam, 6 times singers reacted after fans threw things on stage during concerts

As much as we love to stream the songs of our favorite artist, it is always a 100th time better plan if we get to hear their songs live. That’s why despite the escalation of music culture on social media, fans never want to miss any chance of live concerts. But what if the same fan flips when the artist comes to perform live in front of them?

There have been multiple instances when some mischievous fans have tried to misbehave with their idols and have even gone to the extent of attacking them.

The Ghaghra singer was the recent victim of a fan attack. When Sunidhi was recently performing at a Dehradun concert, a fan threw a bottle at her which luckily dodged from hurting her. While she didn’t stop the concert or call out anybody, she simply said, “What will throwing bottles achieve? Nothing. It will only disrupt the show. Do you want that?” Her fans were quick to say “No" together.

2. Atif Aslam

While it is a very infamous practice of admirers throwing notes on their idols, Pak singer Atif Aslam once spoke strongly against it. He stopped his performance briefly to tell his fans, "My friend, donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money." This has made fans call the singer a true legend.

Last year only when performing in Aurangabad, Arijit’s hand was seriously injured because of a fan. The excited fan had pulled the singer’s hand so hard that he had to pause his concert and tell her, “You have to understand. You are a grown-up, right? You are a mature person, right? Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can’t move my hand.”

Back in July 2019, the singer was performing in Canada’s Vancouver, Canada when he was attacked by a Punjabi man. He was lucky that before the man could hurt him deeply, he escaped the attack. Guru’s team had later detailed the incident in a statement that read, “When Guru finished the show and was leaving the stage, that Punjabi man came and hit him hard on his face with a punch, because of which Guru started bleeding on the spot from his forehead.”

In early 2023, the Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin singer was attacked by a man over a mere selfie. In the physical altercation, Sonu and his friend Rabbani Khan suffered several injuries. He later detailed the incident to the media and shared, “After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on the steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies and causing a scuffle.”

During one of his 2023 concerts in Karnataka, the Bum Lahiri singer was attacked at the event. Two men had reportedly thrown half-filled water bottles at Kailash repeatedly because he wasn’t singing Kannada songs. The singer later shared, “There were 50,000 energetic people in the audience. Two impulsive people became restless. They wanted to hear Kannada songs. Since we had a pre-decided sequence of songs, I asked them to have patience.”

