Colin Kaepernick’s $3.4 Million Tribeca Estate for Sale: Here’s Everything on Former NFL Quarterback’s Condo

Colin Kaepernick recently decided to put up his Tribeca condo worth $3.4 Million for sale. It's one of the real estate investments the former NFL player made during his running career in the league before the controversial protest took hold of his career. Here's everything you need to know about his property.

Details About Colin Kaepernick’s $3.4 Million Tribeca Estate

Colin Kaepernick purchased his property for $3.2 Million in 2017. It had a total of three bathrooms and two bedrooms, and if Colin Kaepernick were to sell it for the listed amount, he would reportedly make around $200,000 out of it. The reason behind the sale of the property remains unknown.

The property is located in New York, one of the most desirable neighborhoods, and is 1800 square feet. It has an outstanding sound system that covers the whole condo. It offers extensive feature lists, such as a gym, private parking, an outdoor heated pool, and a full-time doorman.

Colin Kaepernick hasn't been a part of the league since 2016, the same time when he was cut out by the 49ers. In 2012, when Colin Kaepernick joined the team, he started as one of the youngest stars of the league. That season, Colin helped the team reach the Super Bowl finals.

However, things changed the next season when Colin started protesting during the national anthems pregame, drawing criticism toward Donald Trump, the presidential candidate back then. According to the NFL star, he was reportedly blackmailed by the whole league.

In 2017, Colin Kaepernick filed a legal grievance against the league for getting fewer opportunities, and the case was settled in 2019. But the quarterback has remained out of the league ever since. In May 2022, Colin last had a workout with the Chargers, and reports claim that he had a great impression on the scouts.