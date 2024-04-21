‘I Know the Truth’: Dak Prescott’s First OFFICIAL STATEMENT on $100 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit
One month after getting involved in the sexual assault charges, Dak Prescott finally came forward, making an official statement on his lawsuit. Here's what the NFL star had said.
For the first time ever since Dak Prescott has been accused of sexual assault, the NFL star came forward to make a statement. The Cowboys' star didn't make a lengthy speech but a surprisingly shorter one. Here's what the NFL star said in regards to legal battles.
Dak Prescott's Official Statement
On Friday, Dak Prescott made remarks on the sexual assault charges that he is currently battling with.
"I know the truth. Has nothing to do with it. I’m confident in what we filed. Very confident in what we filed. I know some things have changed in their sense in where they filed, but that doesn’t have any weighing on what we’re doing and how we’re going about our lawsuit," Dak Prescott said via Jon Machota from TheAthletic.
Going forward, the NFL star also dismissed rumors that his current legal battles have anything to do with his current NFL contract dealings. Dak Prescott is currently in his final contract year with the Cowboys and is reportedly looking for an extension.
Also Read: Dak Prescott Tried Suing for Extortion but Ended Up Getting Sexual Assault Claims on Him; Lawsuit DETAILS
Dak Prescott noted that the sexual assault charges "has nothing to do with it." The NFL star didn't comment on anything else. Earlier this year, the alleged victim sent a demand letter asking for $100 Million from the quarterback. Dak Prescott decided to reply to it with a lawsuit for extortion.
The lawsuit opened the door for the victim to file sexual assault charges against the player. Moving forward, the case is most probably leading to a civil trial. The major defense that Dak has with him is that he had consensual sex with the woman, and there was no assault involved.
Also Read: Dak Prescott Don’t Want to Be ‘Highest-Paid’ Quarterback but His Priorities Incline Toward Cowboys
Talking about his NFL career, Dak Prescott is currently on the lookout for a new contract with the Cowboys. But recently, the star quarterback highlighted that it's not the money that he's focused on, but being part of the Cowboys and helping with its success is where his interest lies.