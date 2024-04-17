Conor McGregor Vs Michael Chandler: Jorge Masvidal Demands Immediate Drug Test for The Notorious Before Much-Anticipated Bout

Disclaimer: This article contains foul language.

Jorge Masvidal is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. Managing to etch his name under The Fastest Knockout is one of Gamebred’s accolades among many. Since his retirement, the welterweight has not stopped calling fellow contenders out due to his self-proclaimed love for the game.

Recently, Masvidal called out Conor McGregor and demanded a drug test for The Notorious before his upcoming fight. Gamebred shared his thoughts on the Irishman’s alleged drug usage that had fans concerned not too long ago.

Jorge Masvidal demands drug test for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are scheduled to face each other at the upcoming UFC 303 on June 30. This long-awaited bout was announced by president Dana White following the triumphant event of UFC 300.

After the confirmation of this match-up, the event met a lot of trials and tribulations. Dana White himself revealed various obligations related to The Notorious made the bout hard to confirm at a specific date.

In the media scrum for his upcoming boxing match against fellow BMF contender Nate Diaz, Masvidal gave his response following the announcement of the bout.

“Test that motherf*****,” said Jorge Masvidal indicating mandatory drug testing for Conor McGregor. Gamebred also mentioned the USADA’s constant drug tests that were held before their departure on January 1, 2024.

“USADA has been knocking at my door for f****** years. If I’m getting drug tested, all motherf***** should get drug tested,” added Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal has expressed his wish to fight Conor McGregor on several occasions. Following The Notorious’ dominant victory against Donald Cerrone, Gamebred appeared to be desperate to face the Irishman in the welterweight division.

Jorge Masvidal praises Max Holloway following Justin Gaethje win at UFC 300

Max Holloway’s recent victory against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 was considered to be a spectacular moment in the sport’s history. The Hawaiian contender managed to grab the title championship and was crowned the new Bad Motherf*****.

Former BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal has also expressed his love for Blessed’s spectacular knockout victory against Gaethje. As a fellow contender for the title, Gamebred revealed his experience with what it takes to be the BMF Champion.

During the last few seconds of the final round, Holloway pointed to the ground indicating his demands for Gaethje to trade blows with him. Unfortunately for The Highlight, the fighter got knocked out at the last second of the fight in a flurry of punches.

In the latest interview with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal heaped praises on this particular incident. Gamebred also revealed Holloway’s understanding of ‘the code of the BMF.’

“When that dude [Max Holloway] points to the ground, whoever the f*** you are, you become an Olympic track sprinter. Do the opposite. Don’t f****** engage. He’s everybody’s favorite fighter. I’ve always loved Max,” said Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal fought Nate Diaz for the BMF title at UFC 244. Gamebred managed to emerge victorious via a doctor’s stoppage loss for The Stockton Slugger.

Both contenders are set to take each other on for the second time. Rather than MMA, Masvidal and Diaz will fight under the constraints of boxing rules this time. Fans are all excited to witness the battle between the two former BMF contenders.