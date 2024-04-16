‘Leave the Fight in a Casket’: Fans Predict Fantasy Fight Between Alex Pereira and Andrew Tate

Last weekend at UFC 300, Alex Pereira showcased his high-level mixed martial arts and kickboxing skills against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamhal Hill. Poatan knocked out Sweet Dream in round one to retain his UFC Light Heavyweight championship.

Recently, a Twitter handle pitched a fantasy fight between former kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate and UFC champion Alex Pereira and asked fans who would win if they fought.

Fans are now predicting, and some are hilariously trolling the idea of comparing these two for a match.

A fan reacted and said, "Tate would actually leave the fight in a casket." Another fan reacted, "Prime Tate definitely can beat him."

Another fan expressed, "Matrix has been trying to k*ll Tate, but they have been unsuccessful so far. They should try an easy way by booking this fight somehow and watching how Poatan k*lls Tate within seconds."

Another fan reacted, "Andrew Tate has demonstrated that he's quite capable of performing at a decent level as a pro, with proper training, conditioning, and eating healthy... I'm pretty sure he'll be able to survive 10 seconds before Alex sends him to the Shadow Realm."

Can Andrew Tate Defeat Alex Pereira?

Andrew Tate and Alex Pereira have similar combat backgrounds. Both started their journeys as kickboxers. Both hold pretty good records and have been world champions at their times. Alex Pereira was a two-division Glory Boxing champion.

Alex Pereira's professional kickboxing record is 33 wins and 7 losses. Andrew Tate's record is exceptional.

Andrew Tate announced his retirement from combat sports in 2020. On the other hand, Alex Pereira is just getting started and is currently in his prime.

In just three years with UFC, he managed to capture two championships in two of the most competitive weight classes. He defeated some world-class champions like Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Jamahal Hill, and many more. The chances of Andrew Tate defeating Alex Pereira, who is now in his prime, are challenging for Andrew Tate, who is currently off camp and enjoying retirement.

