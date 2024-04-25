Conor McGregor's Former Rival Jose Aldo Picks Him to Win Against Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as one of the best UFC fighters of all time. The Notorious is the most followed mixed martial arts fighter, who has a record of generating the highest gates in UFC history and is the highest-paid UFC fighter of all time.

Mystic Mac was away from the Octagon for almost three years after he sustained a severe leg injury the last time he stepped inside the Octagon. McGregor stepped inside the UFC Octagon in the year 2021 against a long-time rival for the third time at UFC 264.

In the fight, Dustin Poirier sniped the legs of Conor McGregor, and while throwing punches, the 155-pound King snapped his leg brutally. The referee immediately stopped the fight, and Dustin was announced as the winner in round one of the fight.

Conor McGregor is now gearing up and training hard for his Octagon return this summer; he is set to face Michael Chandler. Iron Chandler is the number eight ranked lightweight contender. He has been calling out McGregor for almost two years since he knocked out Tony Ferguson in 2022. Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will lock horns at the UFC 303 main event at 185 pounds. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Jose Aldo Picks Conor McGregor At UFC 303

One of Conor McGregor's old rivals, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, is going to compete on the UFC 301 Brazil card. King Of Rio recently gave an interview to MMA Junkie where he talked about Conor McGregor's comeback, and shockingly, he picked Conor McGregor to win against Chandler and revealed he is rioting for him to be old Conor.

Advertisement

Jose Aldo said, "I always root for the guys who I fought and the guys who have beat me because that just proves that I lost to the best. I hope that he can go in there and be the Conor of old and be aggressive, and go in there to finish the fight. I expect great things from that fight."

Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo is listed as one of the craziest fights in the history of the sport. Mystic Mac and King of Rio are in a grudge rivalry, and McGregor invades Aldo's mind with his trash talk.

Although McGregor was a heavy underdog against Jose Aldo at UFC 194, McGregor shocked the world when he KO'd Jose Aldo in 13 seconds of round first, cementing the moment in the history of the sport forever.

ALSO READ: Justin Gaethje’s Comeback Plan After Loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300: DETAILS