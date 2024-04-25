When Will Justin Gaethje Return After Devastating Loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 300? Find Out

UFC 300 pay-per-view was a surprise, breaking multiple records in merch sales, social media attraction, and more. The highlight of UFC 300 was the match between Max Holloway and Justin Geathje.

Max Holloway and Justin Geathje fought for the BMF Championship in a five-round mixed martial arts match. When the match was announced, fans knew it would be a war as two of the best strikers in the UFC were locked inside a cage to fight.

Max and Justin started throwing strikers at each other, and Holloway rocked Justin early and broke his nose. On the other hand, Geathje successfully brutally hurt Holloway’s legs with signature low kicks.

The ending of the match is now cemented in the history of UFC. Dana White revealed that the ending moment of the Justin vs Max match is the most liked Instagram video on the UFC page.

In the last 10 seconds, Max Holloway called Justin Geathje for a dogfight in the middle of Octagon; in the previous two seconds, a punch from Max connected Geathje, and he got knocked out in the middle of Octagon.

Justin Geathje Reveals When Will He Return to UFC

Fans ask when Justin Geathje will return after a devastating KO at UFC 300 event. Justin recently gave an interview on The Dan Le Batard Show, where he revealed when he would return to the gym.

Justin said, “Metaphorically, I could be ready tomorrow, but physically, I do want to take care of myself. I do think that repeated concussions, with me going to sleep like that, me receiving that shot. It would be foolish for me to jump back into training any time before 180 days.”

“I could do cardio, I can stay in shape, that’s what I want to try and do. Especially the older I get, the harder it is to get back to the best shape of my life, so I want to stay active. Obviously, the physical contact is going to be limited for quite some time, just because I want to preserve myself. I think it will be six months, at least before I get back to taking shots. But that doesn’t say that I won’t be training the whole time.”

