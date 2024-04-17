FACT CHECK: Did Patriots' Owner Robert Kraft Conspire to Keep Bill Belichick Out of Job?

After parting ways with the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick remains unemployed. Interestingly, the teams he is interested in joining are having difficulty hiring the head coach. Rumors suggest that Belichick's former employer, Robert Kraft, might be the reason behind his current unemployment status.

Did Robert Kraft Really Conspire To Keep Bill Belichick Out Of Business?

According to ESPN, Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, was on his way to hiring Bill Belichick. However, a source reveals that after a conversation between Blank and Robert Kraft about Belichick, the Falcons decided not to onboard the former Patriots head coach.

The source emphasizes that Robert Kraft significantly influenced the Atlanta Falcons' decision not to hire Bill Belichick. Kraft reportedly made it clear to the Falcons owner that he would "never have a warm conversation with" the former head coach.

Arthur Blank prefers head coaches who can feel like part of one family, but Belichick doesn't share the same approach as the Falcons' owner. Interestingly, a spokesperson declined to comment on whether the Patriots owner criticized his ex-head coach during the interview process. However, it's evident that Kraft was consulted beforehand.

Had Belichick joined the Atlanta Falcons, the $25 million annual salary that the Patriots reportedly owe him for the 2024 season would have been paid by his new employer. Despite not getting the job, Bill is expected to sign a contract to become an analyst for Omaha Production.

Omaha Production, owned by Peyton Manning, produces ManningCast by ESPN, where Belichick might appear as an analyst during Monday Night Football. Additionally, he is reportedly planning to wait until January 2025 to explore openings with the Giants, Eagles, and Cowboys, the teams he is interested in working with.