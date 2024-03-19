Fact Check: Did Bill Belichick REALLY Go on a Date With Mystery Brunette In Boston?

71 years old Bill Belichick appears to be back in the dating world as the former Patriots' head coach was spotted on a date night. Bill Belichick came out of a 16-year-long relationship and it was a tough phase for him especially with the exit from the Patriots. The ex-head coach appeared happy on his recent outing.

Bill Belichick gets spotted on a date night with a mysterious women

An anonymous user sent a picture to DeuxMoi, an Instagram gossip account, in which Bill Belichick appeared to be on a dinner date with a woman. Resharing the snap, the Instagram page wrote, "Ex-Pats Head Coach Bill Belichick with an unnamed brunette at Contessa in Boston. Clearly a date. Check his smile and her shoes."

In the picture, we could see the ex-head coach wearing a blue shirt over a navy coat paired with light brown pants and chocolate-shaded shoes. As for the mystery woman, on the other hand, all we can see is her gold high-heels paired with black jeans or leggings.

The dinner date reportedly came six months after Bill Belichick's breakup with his long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday. Linda Holliday and Bill Belichick stayed in a relationship for over 16 years, according to People, before they decided to part ways in September 2023.

Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday reportedly started dating in 2007, almost a year after the former Patriots coach divorced her ex-wife Debby Clarke. Even though the two broke up, Bill Belichick and Linda remain connected considering she is the president of his charity called Bill Belichick Foundation.