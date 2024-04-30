Incorrect CM Punk Accolade Shown On WWE TV During Monday Night RAW This Week

CM Punk has solidified his legacy as one of the greatest of all time due to his talent and drawing power. The best in the World appeared to make a full-fledged comeback on this week's edition of RAW after he was the first-picked wrestler in the second round of the WWE draft.

The red brand picked the former WWE Champion, making him one of the prized acquisitions of Monday Night RAW. Regarded as a needle mover, Punk is expected to improve the ratings of the brand, bringing in new viewers and producing some great rivalries. However, an inaccurate statistic regarding CM Punk was displayed during the draft on live TV.

The WWE graphic on TV depicted CM Punk as the Grand Slam Champion, which was far from true. A wrestler attains the status of a Grand Slam Champion only after winning all the active titles of WWE. In his first stint, Punk captured the World titles, ECW Championship, and Intercontinental Championship. The Best in the World never managed to clinch the United States Champion, preventing him from reaching the Grand Slam Champion status.

CM Punk can win the United States Championship now

Being in his mid-40s, CM Punk isn't in his prime anymore. While he can set his eyes on a world title, winning the United States Championship could be a good move. Later in their careers, notable stars such as Rey Mysterio and John Cena secured the US Championship, elevating the belt's prestige. CM Punk can do the same at this point in his career, which would turn him into a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

The feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre was confirmed this week

The rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre ignited from Royal Rumble 2024. The Scottish Warrior injured The Best In The World's tricep, coercing him from wrestling at WrestleMania after 11 years. The heel Drew's fixation on CM Punk began since then.

McIntyre ridiculed Punk on social media whenever he had the opportunity, to the extent that he started calling himself DM Hunk. In addition, the World Heavyweight Championship slipped from Drew's hands due to CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. Taking McIntyre's actions and obsessions with Punk into consideration, it was apparent that they would be rivals once the latter got the green signal to wrestle.

CM Punk played mind games with Drew McIntyre on RAW this week, facing him but from a distance. Punk cut an impressive promo in the ring, which ratified their rivalry moving forward.

ALSO READ: Resurfaced Video Shows CM Punk Explaining Why THIS Former WWE Champion Is Bitter Towards Him