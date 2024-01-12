Why did Bill Belichick leave the Patriots and what’s next for him?

The journey of the greatest head coach in the history of the NFL has finally come to an end with his team. Bill Belichick has parted ways with the New England Patriots, the team he had spent 24 seasons in. But why did Belichick leave the Patriots? And what's for him going forward? The head coach might be seen working with another team.

The backstory of Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots

On Thursday, the legendary head coach Bill Belichick confirmed his departure from the New England Patriots. Belichick had spent 24 seasons working as head coach for the Patriots and transformed the fortune of the team upside down. With Belichick, the Patriots have won 6 Super Bowl titles.

Also Read: ‘This guy sees everything’: Bill Belichick once revealed how Tom Brady impacted his coaching style

During the media conference, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick stood next to each other while the former head coach confirmed his departure. There was a rumor that if the departure happened, it would cause a huge mess . But Kraft made it clear that he and Belichick had split “amicably”.

“Robert and I, after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways. For me, this is a day of gratitude and celebration,” Belichick had said, as he announced his split with the Patriots on Thursday. Going forward, the former head coach also thanked Robert Kraft and his family for giving him the opportunity to coach the team.

Advertisement

Also Read: Is Bill Belichick the greatest NFL GM? Stats in games without Tom Brady suggest otherwise

“The fans here are amazing. So many memories of the fans. The sendoffs, the parades, the Sundays, whatever the situations are, the letters of support, seeing the fans away from here at the gas station or the grocery store or wherever you bump into them ... so appreciate of all the support they've given me, my family,” Belichick said in conclusion.

After that, Belichick and Robert Kraft shook hands, and the Patriots owner took the mic to share his statement on Belichick’s departure. Robert Kraft thanked Belichick for his dedication and hard work and wished him success in the future. Talking about the future, what will Belichick do now? What’s next for him?

What does the future hold for Bill Belichick?

After playing 24 seasons with the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick is finally in the open market. Considered as one of the greatest coaches in NFL’s history, it would be a competition between teams to get him as their head coach. But will Belichick continue working as head coach? Yes!

Bill Belichick might have parted ways with the New England Patriots, but he will continue working as head coach. He hasn’t taken retirement yet. Talking about which team he would go on working in remains an interesting question. The teams with openings for head coaches are Seattle, Tennessee, and Panthers.

Also Read: Why did Tom Brady leave the Patriots and what is their record since he left?

In addition to that, the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and Las Vegas Raiders are also on the lookout for a head coach. According to Gary Myer, a good friend of Bill Belichick and a sports journalist, the former Patriots head coach would join the Cowboys since he has a great bond with its owner Jerry Jones.

Moreover, since the Las Vegas Raiders are also on the lookout for a head coach, Belichick might think of them as a place to work. Why? Tom Brady has great connections with the Raiders and who knows, maybe Brady just pitches in for Belichick and he might indeed get an offer from the Raiders. What do you think?

Advertisement