Fact Check: Is Dean Ambrose coming back to WWE? Seth Rollins' 'Shield' comment to Cody Rhodes sparks return rumors

We're on our way to the grand event of Immortals, which is undoubtedly one of the biggest shows in the professional wrestling industry, WrestleMania.

WWE is set to host the 40th edition of this annual franchise. The Road to WrestleMania 40 this year has been one of the most unpredictable journeys leading up to WrestleMania.

The Rock has finally made his highly anticipated comeback and expressed his desire to go head-to-head with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes is currently wrapping up his epic two-year journey of taking down Roman Reigns and claiming the WWE championship, all while The Rock made a surprising twist in the storyline by turning heel and teaming up with Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania 40 press conference.

In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins made a surprise appearance during Cody Rhodes's promo. It was a moment filled with mutual respect between the two men.

Seth Rollins claimed he was the reason behind Roman Reign’s villainous character, “I am partly responsible for the monster Roman has become, But now that monster has two heads.”

After making a bold promise to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins assured him that he would have his back or be his "Shield" in taking down Roman Reigns.

Ever since that promo, fans have been filled with anticipation and speculating whether Dean Ambrose might just join Cody Rhodes' squad as the third member at WrestleMania 40.

The answer to this question and speculations of Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) coming back to WWE at WrestleMania 40 is NO. Dean Ambrose is currently in a contract with AEW.



When will Dean Ambrose make his WWE return?

Dean Ambrose, now widely recognized as Jon Moxley, is currently working in AEW. He left WWE in 2019, and the main reason why he left WWE was because of his poor booking. Dean Ambrose then made his AEW debut as Jon Moxley which profited the company.

In 2022, Joj Moxley's AEW agreement reached its conclusion, and he decided to extend his contract with the company until 2027. This fresh five-year deal not only prolonged his tenure but also broadened his responsibilities within AEW. Now, he plays a more active role in the business and behind-the-scenes aspects of the organization, taking on a managerial position in mentoring and coaching at AEW.

Dean Ambrose's AEW contract is set to expire in 2027, marking the possibility of his return to WWE. WrestleMania 43 will be hosted by WWE that year, and who knows, we might witness a thrilling reunion of The Shield when Ambrose makes his comeback.



