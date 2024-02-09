'Hollywood Rock is back': The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes after he chooses Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 leaving WWE Universe in a frenzy

The WWE WrestleMania 40 press conference was no less than a pay-per-view. We saw a major landscape swift once again. The main segment started with Seth Rollins coming out and cutting a promo about WrestleMania 40.



Roman Reigns interrupts Seth Rollin’s segment and we saw an iconic promo battle between The former Shield brothers.



The Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns said he would hand-pick his opponent and Roman Reigns picked The Rock and Brahma Bull arrived on the show.



The crowd booed him and The Rock referred to fans booing him as “Cody Cry Babies”. The Rock then expressed Roman Reigns vs The Rock is the biggest WrestleMania match of all time and it is happening at WrestleMania 40 whether fans like it or not.

And The Rock asks Roman Reigns for a blood oath to confirm the match. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes interrupted the segment and claimed he had the right to choose his opponent, not Cody Rhodes nor The Rock.



Cody Rhodes announced he is picking Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 40 opponent. Roman Reigns took a personal shot at Cody Rhodes and said “You are irrelevant just like your father.”

Cody Rhodes responded and said, “If your grandfather and Rock’s grandfather were here right now “They’d be ashamed of you”

Fans reaction to The Rock slapping Cody Rhodes

Immediately after Cody Rhodes’s strong claims about Samoan Family The Rock faced off with Cody Rhodes and said.



“Let me make something perfectly clear to you when you are talking about his (Roman Reigns) family. You are talking about my family. When you are talking about his ancestors. You are talking about my ancestors. And when you are talking about his blood. You are talking about my blood. So now we have a problem.”

And just after cutting a promo, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes which left everyone shocked. A brawl broke out in the middle of the ring, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes were at one side and Roman Reigns and The Rock were at one side.

Fans are now reacting to The Rock’s turning back at Cody Rhodes and slapping him on social media.

A fan expressed his excitement and notalgic feeling, “This feels a lot like Stone Cold/Mike Tyson/Shawn Michaels to me.”



Another fan presented his fantasy booking, “Rock and Reigns VS Seth and Cody at Elimination Chamber.”



“All jokes aside this has to be the biggest segment WWE has had in years.” Another fan expressed his excitement.



A fan even shared a picture hilarious picture of Paul Heyman reacting to The Rock slapping Cody Rhodes.



A fan expressed this was the return of the iconic The Rock character, “Hollywood Rock? We will BE THERE”



