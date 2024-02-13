WWE report: Potential twist at WrestleMania 40 Involving Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins

This year’s Road to WrestleMania is one of the most exciting and unexpected Road to Mania. We witnessed major shifts in the landscape of WWE. Initially, Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes announced on SmackDown that he is not finishing his story, and that someone else is going to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.



The Rock made his much-anticipated return to first-time face-off Roman Reigns as tribal chief and Cody Rhodes left the ring. Roman Reigns and The Rock facing off each other almost confirming their match.



Fans felt robbed of Cody Rhodes and immediately started a riot and raised their voice to add Cody Rhodes back to the WrestleMania 40 main-event match against Roman Reigns.



Cody Rhodes fans took over the trending sections on social media Rhodes platforms trending worldwide for three straight days. Fans even hijacked Monday Night Raw with “We Want Cody” and “Rocky Sucks” chants.

At the WrestleMania 40 press conference, Roman Reigns initially chose The Rock to be his opponent. Then, The Rock and Roman Reigns announced their match for WrestleMania 40.

However, The American Nightmare interrupted Roman Reigns and announced that he was challenging Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40.

The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes after he involved Roman Reigns’s and Brahma Bull’s family. The Rock turned heel after ages.



Now fans are confused about how WWE will book The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes and who Seth Rollins will face. The WrestleMania XL teaser trailer showed a tag team face-off of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and The Rock, and Roman Reigns.

Major twist at WrestleMania 40 main event?

A recent report by Xero News suggests the status of The Rock for WrestleMania 40. “The Rock apparently has an agreement with TKO that confirmed he will be Wrestling At Mania 40, this is why the Tag match with Roman/Rock vs Cody/Seth is happening so I'm told," the report read.



“All Competitors will likely wrestle twice how they feel a tag match will be easier on Seth and Rock so Roman and Cody can take most of the work rate in the match.” The report suggests dual duty at WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes is now officially set for the WrestleMania 40 main event. And if according to the report, they will compete twice at WrestleMania 40, how they are going to book it all together?

The report even suggests WWE is working on main-event, “There are still discussions ongoing as to how they are going to solve the situation of the individual titles being defended whether this is Night 2 matches between Seth and ? and Roman/Cody or if they do a winner take all Tag Match.”



The Rock Heel Turn

The Rock has finally turned heel a report by WrestleVotes suggests plans for The Rock’s heel turn. “Sources suggest that The Rock is expected to fully embrace his heel turn, drawing inspiration from his past ‘Hollywood’ Rock persona. Additionally, I’m told to anticipate the release of rock-branded ‘Cody Crybabies’ merchandise. The story is just beginning.”



Roman Reigns and The Rock are now aligned together, and Paul Heyman last week announced on SmackDown. The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear on the upcoming SmackDown to address the WWE Universe.