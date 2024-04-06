Rich Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports Group, a powerhouse sports agency. He is not only LeBron James' agent but also a close friend. Now, a satire/parody account named Adrian Wojnarowski posted that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his longtime agent Rich Paul have parted ways, sources tell ESPN.

Well, to put things in perspective, LeBron James and Rich Paul are likely still together. There are no reports from reputable sports news outlets about LeBron James leaving Rich Paul. Klutch Sports Group, headed by Rich Paul, still lists LeBron James among its clients on its website.

How did LeBron James and Rich Paul Meet? Know About Their Partnership

The LeBron James-Rich Paul partnership is one of the most successful in sports history. Believe it or not, it all started at an airport in Akron, Ohio in 2002 while the duo was on their way to catch a flight to Atlanta. During the first encounter, James was struck by the unique Warren Moon Houston Oilers throwback jersey Rich Paul was wearing. Next, the Los Angeles Lakers icon struck up a conversation. Paul, who sold vintage jerseys for a living, shared his knowledge and even offered James a discount. The Lakers legend, impressed by Paul's hustle, brought him into his inner circle.

In 2003, when James entered the NBA, he hired Paul as his agent. Alongside, Paul worked at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) under Leon Rose. He also negotiated LeBron James' 2006 contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2012, they left CAA to form Klutch Sports Group.

Klutch has grown into a major sports agency, representing other NBA stars like Anthony Davis and John Wall. Klutch Sports goes beyond just negotiating contracts. They aim to build long-term partnerships and maximize LeBron James' brand value, something James himself values greatly. This is evident in Paul's comments regarding LeBron James' son, Bronny. Paul prioritizes finding Bronny "the right team" for development over just a high draft pick.

In 2019, United Talent Agency (UTA) made a significant investment in Klutch, further solidifying its position. Rich Paul currently serves on UTA's board of directors.