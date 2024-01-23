How high can Ja Morant jump?

Ja Morant, born on August 10, 1999, in Dalzell, South Carolina, to parents Tee and Jamie Morant, alongside his younger sister, Teniya, actively played basketball in his backyard with his sister while growing up.

His mother, a former high school point guard, and his father, who played basketball and was a high school teammate of Ray Allen, supported Ja's development as a player. Morant and his girlfriend KK Dixon have a daughter named Kaari Jaidyn Morant.

Attending Murray State University, Morant played college basketball for the Murray State Racers, achieving an impressive career.

He garnered multiple All-America honors, set records, including three triple-doubles, and led the country in this category.

His outstanding performance at Murray State contributed to his recognition as a top basketball prospect, ultimately leading to his selection in the 2019 NBA draft by the Grizzlies as the second overall pick.

Ja Morant, now standing at 6'2" (1.88m) and weighing 174lb (79kg), has achieved notable milestones in his career, including the 2019 Lute Olson Award and 2019 Bob Cousy Award for the nation's best point guard, the 2019 Wooden Award All-American Team, the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, the 2020 NBA All-Rookie First Team, the 2022 NBA All-Star, and the 2022 All-NBA Second Team.

Ja Morant Vertical

Ja Morant, an impressive 6-foot-3 NBA guard, showcases remarkable vertical jumping skills.

With an officially listed vertical jump of 46 inches, well surpassing the NBA average, Morant consistently exceeds expectations in both practice and informal settings.

Notably, he has been documented executing a 62-inch box jump, a considerable increase from his official vertical jump.

Morant, while not ranking among the top three verticals in the NBA, remains recognized as one of the league's most explosive players.

Comparisons with other high-flying NBA stars like Zach LaVine and Keon Johnson highlight Morant's athleticism.

The credit for Morant's exceptional vertical jump goes to his elite motor planning and nervous system, enabling him to reach near his maximum vertical on every jump.

This remarkable ability contributes significantly to his success in the NBA, where he's gained a reputation for dunking over even the tallest defenders in the paint.

Ja Morant’s Vertical Jump In Comparison To Other NBA Players

As of 2024, Ja Morant currently holds the highest vertical jump, dominating the court with impressive dunks.

Here are the top 5 NBA players with the highest vertical jumps:

5. James White

James White, standing at over 200 centimeters, set a record with a 46-inch dunk while playing for the New York Knicks.

He began his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers before moving to the Austin Toros and later joining the Knicks.

4. Anthony Spud Webb

Rising to stardom in 1986 as a rookie, Webb, despite his height of 5 feet and 6 inches, impressively reached a 46-inch vertical jump.

His determination and efforts allowed him to surpass his teammate Wilkins, the club's top dunker.

3. Jason Richardson

Jason Richardson, nearly 200 centimeters tall, entered the NBA in 2001 as the 5th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors.

Over time, he achieved a 46.5-inch dunk, solidifying his status as a legend in the sport.

2. Darrell Griffith

Enjoying a successful NBA career, Darrell Griffith could jump up to 4 inches above the rim. Nicknamed Dr. Dunkenstain, he gained recognition for his impressive dunks while playing for Louisville.

1. Michael Jordan

Nicknamed 'His Airness,' Michael Jordan claims the top spot with a deserving 48-inch dunk and a hang time of up to 0.92 seconds.

His numerous records and accomplishments throughout his career solidify his position as the greatest in basketball.

In the 1988 All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Competition, Jordan achieved an astonishing 50-inch record, showcasing his exceptional athletic skills.

Ja Morant’s Trampoline Moments

Ja Morant, a dynamic NBA player renowned for his explosive dunks, has created numerous memorable trampoline moments.

He stands out with his impressive vertical jump and knack for posterizing defenders.

Notable dunks in his repertoire consist of a rare alley-oop windmill, a gravity-defying lob catch, and a mid-air hand switch to dunk on an opponent.

Despite not securing a top-three position in vertical jumps according to NBA draft combine statistics, Morant's leaping prowess and acrobatic dunks have garnered global attention from basketball fans.

