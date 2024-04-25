Is Travis Kelce '25 Percent Black'? Former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill’s Jokes on Taylor Swift's BF May Irk Fans

Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver, appeared in the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast a few days ago. The NFL star joked about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and made a hilarious comment. Hill believes that the Chiefs’ Tight End is 25 percent black, to say the least.

Hills’ reason behind the claim

When one of the co-hosts of the podcast stated that Kelce was at least 30% black, Hill instantly supported it. He continued to say that he has been telling his grandparents that Kelce is probably 25 percent black.

Tyreek Hill explained that the three-time Super Bowl champion Kelce has the rhythm and he knows all the dance moves as well. This isn’t the first time when Hill has made fun of Kelce. He had sarcastically said that Kelce is now too famous to reply to him since he started dating music icon Taylor Swift. The star WR quoted that he had texted Kelce but he hadn’t replied to him till then.

The Chiefs defeated the Dolphins in the wild-card round. The game was played in freezing cold conditions and the Chiefs came out on top. The winners of the game went on to win the Super Bowl LVIII by defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill’s early days

Although Kelce and Hill play for two different teams at the moment, the duo played together for five years. Revealing a past conversation, Hill said that Kelce called him a cheetah in the initial years. Kelce praised Hill for his speed and added that nobody would be able to catch up with him. The pair won a Super Bowl as well while playing alongside each other. Kelce won two of his three Super Bowls after Hill left.

Tyreek Hill is one of the guys who are being talked about the most. He has been doing great on the field but has faced two legal suits claiming Hill is the father of the child. The Wide receiver recently shared that he has 10 kids.