How Many Kids Does Tyreek Hill Have? WR Admits His Kids Being Huge DISTRACTION During Games

When it comes to Tyreek Hill, most fans are aware of his past and current relationships. But when it comes to how many kids the star wide receiver has, there's no clarity around that. But recently, Tyreek Hill might have hinted at how many kids he is father to, and the number might just come as a shock.

Tyreek Hill on How Many Kids He Has and How They Can Be Distracting Sometimes

Earlier, there were speculations that Tyreek Hill has six children from four women, out of which three kids are from Crystal Espinal, his ex-fiancee. However, during the Podcast episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, the wide receiver might just have hinted at a bigger number.

One of the podcast hosts asked Tyreek, "You play offense, but off the field, you're the all-time leading tackler. You've got 10 kids. You're just a family man!" In response, the wide receiver just bowed his head but didn't reply or deny the claim, causing influencer Wallo 267 and Rapper Gillie Da King to burst into laughter.

Also Read: Tyreek Hills REVEALS Travis Kelce Accepting Underpaid USD 14 Million Contract for Chiefs Peace; Details Inside

According to DailyMail, it appeared that Tyreek had six kids, but now there could be a chance that he might have ten kids. In the background of the podcast episode available on YouTube, we could see Hill's kids running around and playing. Seeing them, the wide receiver felt like talking about his kids.

Tyreek Hill explained that all the kids love to attend their father's games. "I think that's the biggest thing. I wish all of them would have been here. All my kids love coming to the game and stuff like that," Hill said. Moreover, going forward, the wide receiver also hinted that having the kids during the game is tough.

Also Read: Tyreek Hill REVEALS How Chiefs' First Super Bowl Win Without Him Was a Hardblow Experience for the WR

"Sometimes it is tough, but at the same time, I've got to be aware I've still got a job to do. But I've got to be father to my kids in this small moment that I've got them here," Tyreek said. Just like every father, Hill wants his kids to watch him play. But having them around obviously creates pressure.

The good thing is that all of his kids are small and most probably do not have much knowledge of what their father's job really is. But as they grow, just like Tom Brady, Hill's kids would be more and more into the game. And maybe any of them might also turn out to have an interest in the sport.