‘Jacka** in Front of SpongeBob and Patrick’: Frustrated Travis Kelce Pushing Andy Reid at Super Bowl Draws Hilarious Reactions From Fans

In the heat of the Super Bowl's fierce competition, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers vied for the championship, a moment of frustration became a spectacle of humor.

Fans hilariously react to Travis Kelce's outburst

Travis Kelce, was captured in a moment of unbridled passion, fervently confronting Head Coach Andy Reid on the sidelines.

At the core of this humorous uproar was Kelce's frustration over being sidelined during a crucial red-zone play in the second quarter.

The decision to exclude Kelce, a renowned red-zone threat and a key player in the Chiefs' offensive arsenal, sparked his outburst where he pushed coach Andy Reid.

This event unfolded against the backdrop of a scoreless quarter for the Chiefs, intensifying the stakes and emotions on the sideline.

Despite the early setback and Kelce's visible frustration, the Chiefs managed to overcome their sluggish start and eventually secured a 25-23 victory in overtime.

And fans were quick to draw connections between SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick and the real-life drama on the sidelines, finding humor in Kelce's fervor.

As a fan humorously comments, "YOURE MAKING ME LOOK LIKE A JACKASS IN FRONT OF SPONGEBOB AND PATRICK"

Another hilariously adds imagined scenarios of Andy Reid 'retaliating' in the locker room,

A fan hysterically though aptly summarises the meltdown with a video of people jumping on each other complete with elaborately choreographed WWE-style takedowns,

Another randomly mocks, "WHERE IS JUSTIN BIEBER"

Another trolls,

Despite the high tensions that led to Kelce's sideline outburst, the aftermath was characterized by apologies, understanding, and a reinforced bond between Travis and Reid.

Travis Kelce breaks silence on pushing Andy Reid

In the wake of their victory, both Kelce and Reid addressed the incident with candor and perspective.

Reid, known for his calm demeanor, addressed the situation with grace. "[Kelce] was emotional today, but... I’ve got five kids and I know how that goes. The part that I love is that he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win."

"It's not a selfish thing. And I understand that. As much as he bumps into me, I get after him. And we both understand that -- he just caught me off balance. He keeps me young...tested that hip out...he caught me off balance," Reid added highlighting Kelce's fervor as a positive trait.

Kelce, on his part, expressed remorse, saying, "I've got the greatest coach this game has ever seen. He's unbelievable not only at dialing up plays and having everyone prepared, but he's one of the best leaders of men I've ever seen in my life."

Kelce further adds, "He's helped me a lot with channeling that emotion, channeling that passion. I owe my entire career to that guy and how to control how emotional I get. I just love him."

Tammy Reid, who witnessed the exchange from the stands, was scared for her husband.

