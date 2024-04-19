Jake Roberts Reveals Which Wrestling Icon As Per Him Could Never Be a 'Top Guy'—The Answer Will Shock You

Jake “ The Snake” Roberts is a wrestling legend who has spent nearly four decades in the wrestling industry. His tenure with WWE (then WWF) began in 1986 and continued till 1992. Then his second run lasted from 1996-1997. Within a short time span in WWE, Jake made a mark for himself. He was known for his intense promos, and often remembered for bringing snakes, usually pythons, to the ring for matches.

And guess what, he is still active in the wrestling industry. He is currently signed with Tony Khan’s AEW, where he performs as manager to Lance Archer. Plus, he is also signed to WWE under the Legends contract.

During his recent The Snake Pit podcast, Jake spoke on Terry Taylor, a wrestler whom he felt could never have been a top-tier guy. Having been with Terry Taylor since his wrestling days, Jake Roberts saw him from very close, and points out flaws which prevented him from becoming a top guy in a wrestling promotion.

Why did Jake Roberts feel so about Terry Taylor?

It was said that though Terry Taylor was an acclaimed wrestler, he didn't receive a significant push in his WWE career. Jake Roberts said that Taylor didn't have it in him for the main event. "Not a top guy. Not a top guy. You know, he can hold his own on the card. But he didn't have it for the main event," Roberts said on his podcast. According to Jake Roberts, Taylor though had some "cute" moves but then that was also a big impediment in his career. "Size. The way he projected himself. He wasn't strong enough. He had a lot of cute moves, but cute would get you killed in the real world," he said.

Terry Taylor’s Wrestling Career

Throughout his wrestling career, Terry Taylor oscillated between WCW and WWE. His first run with WWF (now WWE) started in 1992-1993. Then he went to WCW. In 1998, he once again returned to WWF and went back again to WCW.

He came back to WWE in 2002 as a free agent, and was released in 2003. For the next eight years, Taylor worked with Total Nonstop Wrestling (TNA). In 2012, he was hired back by WWE and has been with the company, working as a trainer in developmental territory in NXT.

According to Pro Wrestling Torch in 2017, Taylor along with Shawn Michales taught the finishing class at the WWE Performance Center, the last of four levels of classes.