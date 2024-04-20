Justin Gaethje's First Reaction After UFC 300 Knockout Loss to Max Holloway: Find Out

UFC's last pay-per-view, UFC 300, was absolutely fireworks with some of the most prominent fighters and matches on the card, from Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje, and many more.

The showstopper and the fight of the night was between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje for the BMF Champion. Both fighters justified the title they were fighting for and showcased high-level striking and resilience.

Max Holloway was the underdog going into the match against Justin Gaethje. Blessed shocked the fans with his performance early in the fight, and Holloway managed to break Gaethje's nose. Throughout the rounds of the fight, Max landed more strikes on Gaethje and won the match.

The ending of the match between Holloway and Gaethje is now cemented in the history books as one of the wildest endings of a fight. In the last 10 seconds, Max Holloway called out Justin for a dog fight in the middle of the Octagon.

Both fighters started throwing punches at each other without any regard, and in the last remaining 2 seconds, a punch from Max landed on Gaethje's chin, which knocked him out cold in the middle of the octagon.

Justin Geathje's Reaction

Justin Gaethje has expressed his views after the vicious loss against Max Holloway, "I mean, it was certainly a war, especially getting put to sleep like that. Yeah, but I'm not done. I'm gonna fight in the future - and that's the only way that I fight. So even if I wanted to change how I fight, it's really not possible. And so the next time I step in there, you know, the best live show on Earth."

On the other hand, after securing a spectacular win against the ranked UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway is on a different cloud of popularity in the UFC. According to reports and rumors, he will now fight for the UFC featherweight championship.

