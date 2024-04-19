Ilia Topuria Issues Serious Warning; Claims He Will Only Fight Max Holloway If He Agrees to THIS Condition

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway shocked the world at UFC 300 pay-per-view with his spectacular performance in a fight against Justin Geathje for his BMF Championship.

Max Holloway showcased his world-class performance and landed more strikes on Geathje. Holloway successfully wobbled The Highlight two times and was already ahead in the scorecards of judges.

The last 10 seconds of the fight are cemented in the history books of UFC and will be remembered for ages as one of the wildest ends in the history of sports. Max Holloway called Geathje in the middle of Octagon and asked for a dog fight. Both fighters started throwing punches at each other, and in the last two seconds, a punch from Max connected with Geathje's chin, which knocked him out in the middle of the Octagon.

Max Holloway is getting his flowers for his extraordinary performance. Now fans are demanding Max should face the newly crowned UFC Featherweight Championship Ilia Topuria, who captured the UFC championship this year at UFC 298 after defeating Alexander Volkanovski.

Ilia Topuria's Condition

Newly crowned UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is not impressed with Holloway's performance and claims Holloway will be an easy fight for him. El Matador has now issued a severe warning to Max Holloway on Twitter.

El Matador Ilia Topuria said, "The only thing questionable about me is whether I finish you by ko or submission. I just beat the guy that beat you not once, not twice, but 3 times. You now have the one thing that keeps you relevant and that would grant you a money fight, the BMF belt. I no longer fight for money but for legacy."

Ilia further expressed his condition to face Max Holloway, "Winning that belt while holding my title will cement me as the first. The first to hold both belts. The first to knock out volk and what most certainly will happen when we fight, the first one to put you to sleep. Something to calm you down is this: God doesn't shame anyone."

"You will have a worthy defeat against a champion who will be remembered for eternity. I decide who, when, and where. If you don't like the terms I'm sure Ortega will oblige."

