Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play vs Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena?
On Wednesday night's clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, LeBron weaved his magic during the fourth-quarter comeback for his team.
He scored 19 of his 34 points in the final quarter and led the Lakers to a 116-112 win after toning down a 21-point deficit. His clutch performance involved a long pass to Cam Reddish for a game-winning dunk.
In a post-game interview, James described being in the zone. He credited consistency in shot selection and syncing with the Laker's offensive strategy for his brilliant performance.
However, the Los Angeles Lakers' celebration looks short-lived because the team has listed LeBron James as questionable for the upcoming clash against the Denver Nuggets.
The four-time NBA champion continues to suffer from left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. His ankle remains a concern despite receiving proper treatment during the NBA All-Star break.
Los Angeles Lakers Standings
- Standings Position: 10th spot in the Western Conference standings.
- Win-Loss Tally: 33 victories and 28 losses. The Lakers have a win percentage of .541.
- Games Behind (GB): Trailing by 9.5 games.
- Conference Track Record: 22 wins and 19 losses.
- Divisional Play: 7 wins and 6 losses.
- Home vs. Away Performance: Home: 21 wins and 9 losses; Road: 12 wins and 19 losses.
- Overtime Challenges: 4 overtime games and 3 wins.
- Recent Form: Won 7 out of the last 10 games.
- Current Streak: 2-game winning streak.
Lebron James’ Performance In Last Five Los Angeles Lakers Games
Date: February 13 | Game: Lakers vs Detroit Pistons
- Minutes: 31
- Points: 25
- Rebounds: 1
- Assists: 8
- Steals: 0
- Blocks: 0
- Turnovers: 4
- Field Goals Made (FGM): 9
- Field Goals Attempted (FGA): 15
- Field Goal Percentage (FG%): 60.0%
- 3-Point Field Goals Made (3 PM): 3
- 3-Point Field Goals Attempted (3PA): 6
- 3-Point Percentage (3P%): 50.0%
- Free Throws Made (FTM): 4
- Free Throws Attempted (FTA): 4
- Free Throw Percentage (FT%): 100.0%
- Personal Fouls (PF): 0
- Plus/Minus (+/-): +9
Date: February 23 | Game: Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs
- Minutes: 34
- Points: 30
- Rebounds: 7
- Assists: 9
- Steals: 1
- Blocks: 0
- Turnovers: 2
- FGM: 13
- FGA: 22
- FG%: 59.1%
- 3PM: 2
- 3PA: 3
- 3P%: 66.7%
- FTM: 2
- FTA: 2
- FT%: 100.0%
- PF: 0
- +/-: +21
Date: February 25 | Game: Lakers vs Phoneix Suns
- Minutes: 37
- Points: 28
- Rebounds: 7
- Assists: 12
- Steals: 2
- Blocks: 1
- Turnovers: 3
- FGM: 12
- FGA: 19
- FG%: 63.2%
- 3PM: 3
- 3PA: 6
- 3P%: 50.0%
- FTM: 1
- FTA: 4
- FT%: 25.0%
- PF: 3
- +/-: -8
Date: February 28 | Game: Lakers vs LA Clippers
- Minutes: 37
- Points: 34
- Rebounds: 6
- Assists: 8
- Steals: 0
- Blocks: 2
- Turnovers: 3
- FGM: 13
- FGA: 21
- FG%: 61.9%
- 3PM: 7
- 3PA: 12
- 3P%: 58.3%
- FTM: 1
- FTA: 1
- FT%: 100.0%
- PF: 2
- +/-: +11
Date: February 29 | Game: Lakers vs Washington Wizards
Minutes: 39
- Points: 31
- Rebounds: 4
- Assists: 9
- Steals: 1
- Blocks: 4
- Turnovers: 5
- FGM: 12
- FGA: 24
- FG%: 50.0%
- 3PM: 2
- 3PA: 5
- 3P%: 40.0%
- FTM: 5
- FTA: 7
- FT%: 71.4%
- PF: 1
- +/-: -5