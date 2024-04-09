Lana Rhoades Reveals if She’s Slept With Any NBA Player Other Than the Father of Her Kid

Former adult film actress Lana Rhoades shares opinions on a lot of things. However, she has talked openly about the relationship she had with an NBA player without taking his name. Rhoades turned up as a guest on Curious Mike, a podcast hosted by NBA player Michael Porter Jr.

The Denver Nuggets star has got into the podcast world like a lot of other NBA stars but the approach from the current NBA champion is different. Porter’s podcast is not solely dedicated to basketball, it discusses various topics and the guest list on the podcast is very diverse as compared to other podcasts. Porter has interviewed people like Gospel rapper Lecrae and former porn star Lana Rhoades.

Rhoades and Porter talked about the negative aspects of the adult film industry, and she addressed a common misperception about herself.

What did Lana Rhoades say?

Lana stated, "I did porn before, so people automatically assume that I'm going to like sleep with people or like that I've slept with, like, all the NBA players that I've hung out with," Rhoades said.

Rhoades further mentioned, "I've never slept with any of them besides the one that I have a kid with. But none of these guys have gotten upset with me for not sleeping with them no matter, like, what they had bought me or, like, we've gone on trips together... We end up having, like, a respectful good, friendship."

Lana Rhoades hasn’t revealed the father’s name of her baby

When the news about Lana Rhoades getting pregnant by an NBA player first circulated in social media, a few top basketball players came up. However, the former adult film actress has kept the identity of the player safe till now.

