Does Michael Porter Jr Have a Podcast with Lana Rhoades? Exploring Truth Behind Viral Video

The Denver Nuggets drafted Michael Porter Jr. as the 14th pick overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. Despite his college career at Missouri being curtailed by a back injury, he has since evolved into a key player for the Nuggets.

Like numerous current and former NBA players, Michael Porter Jr. hosts a podcast. In the coming week, he anticipates releasing a new episode with an unexpected guest on his show, "Curious Mike:" Lana Rhoades, a content creator.

In an episode of Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr.'s podcast "CURIOUS MIKE," content creator and past adult film actress Lana Rhoades made an appearance, astonishing NBA followers.

Fans were flabbergasted when Porter Jr. shared a brief preview on Instagram, prompting a flurry of reactions.

On the podcast, Rhoades, who formerly worked in the adult film industry, opened up to Porter Jr. about the industry's "dark side."

Porter Jr.'s podcast, "CURIOS MIKE," boasts 33.9K followers on Instagram, and he has interviewed a variety of guests, from Nuggets teammates such as Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon to those unrelated to basketball, like Rhoades and Katherine Emrick, a sex trafficking survivor and speaker.

Lana Rhoades' NBA Baby Daddy Speculation

Lana Rhoades does share some links to the NBA and specifically Michael Porter Jr.

People claim that Toronto Raptors' guard Bruce Brown Jr., a teammate of Porter Jr. during the Denver Nuggets' NBA championship season in 2022-23, is Rhoades’ "baby daddy."

Fans have guessed that Bruce Brown Jr. could be the father of Lana Rhoades' child, based on Rhoades' posts on social media.

Although Rhoades, a former adult film actress and current social media figure, has yet to officially establish her son, Milo's paternity. Fans have theorized several NBA players, including Brown, Kevin Durant, and Blake Griffin due to Rhoades' posts and notable resemblances. Nevertheless, Rhoades has kept quiet about her child's father's identity.

Porter Jr. and Rhoades also addressed the health risks related to her former career. Porter Jr. shares statistics proving that women in the sex industry have a shorter life expectancy compared to those not involved in it.

Despite the tenuous link between Rhoades and Porter Jr., this unexpected collaboration has even surprised Porter Jr., as he confessed during the interview.

The complete podcast has not yet been released, so it will be interesting to see what Porter Jr. has asked Rhoades, like whether there were any queries about her NBA connections, specifically any related disputes involving Brown, among other things.

