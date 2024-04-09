‘They’re Messing With Tran****ual’: Michael Porter Jr Reveals Weird Fetishes of NBA Players on Podcast with Lana Rhoades

During his latest podcast episode, Michael Porter Jr., host, and Denver Nuggets forward, brought to light that some players harbor unusual fetishes, even with men, while interviewing former adult film actress Lana Rhoades.

In the podcast where Lana Rhoades was his guest, Michael Porter Jr. boldly disclosed rumors of some NBA players having peculiar fetishes.

Rhoades, playing the role of an interviewer, flipped the script and posed probing questions about the lifestyles of NBA players.

In response, Porter Jr. shared his observations regarding the extent of adult film consumption among NBA players and acknowledged the diversity of fetishes they indulge in.

Porter expressed, "This happens in the NBA. I hear wild stories about some of these dudes, but like [Lana] said, other celebrities too that their fetishes get so crazy,".

"They might be straight men, but they've done so much stuff with so many pretty girls—and they have so much access to pretty girls. Now they're over there messing with t*******, or now they're messing with dudes.”

Porter Jr. conjectures that NBA players' prevalent engagement in the adult industry is a significant factor behind the rise of such fetishes. He explained that regular intimate acts have become mundane for them, igniting a desire to venture beyond the norm. This led him to reckon the adult industry as potentially harmful.

ALSO READ: Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update: When Is the Timberwolves Star Coming Back After Lateral Meniscus Tear Surgery?

Michael Porter Jr. Reveals Teasing Bruce Brown Amid Speculation About Lana Rhoades' Baby Daddy

In a humorous revelation, Michael Porter Jr. said that former teammate Bruce Brown Jr. often faced sporting jabs about being Lana Rhoades' baby's father, following rumors linking the ex-Denver Nuggets player to the adult film actress.

On his Curious Mike podcast, Porter Jr. spoke to Rhoades about the ongoing joking among the team about Brown's rumored paternity. He said, "We would hang around in LA, teasing him with, 'Is this the picture of your baby?'"(30:20sec)

The engaging discussion featured Porter and Rhoades talking about the adult film industry, and life challenges transitioning to parenthood.

The 49-minute chat also had its share of fun, with Rhoades lightly hinting her baby had NBA lineage. The saga of a potential link between Brown and Rhoades still circulates, with Brown being one of the possible fathers.

Rhoades has suggested the father to be a Brooklyn Nets player, initially naming Kevin Durant. However, fans soon zeroed in on Brown. Blake Griffin's name was also tossed into the discussion, yet no confirmations have been officially made.

ALSO READ: Purdue Boilermakers vs Uconn Huskies: Preview, Prediction and Streaming Details For NCAA Men's Tournament Championship