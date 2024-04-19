Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, and Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan relationship had its ups and downs. It ultimately ended in a final split in March this year.

Larsa and Marcus' dating rumors sparked in 2022 and they went Instagram official in early 2023. By February 2024, Larsa wiped her Instagram clean of Marcus and hinted at a breakup on social media. Sources close to the couple clarified it wasn't a dramatic split but a time-out to "re-evaluate their relationship."

However, they rekindled their romance shortly after the break. During their brief reconciliation, Larsa did mention on their podcast Separation Anxiety that the time apart was valuable.

In March 2024, news broke once again that Larsa and Marcus were officially done. This time, the split seemed more permanent. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, sources indicated Larsa realized the relationship wasn't the right fit and wanted to focus on herself. They reportedly wanted "different things out of life."

Now, a month after, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were recently spotted getting cozy on a beach date in Miami on April 17.

Larsa Pippen was wearing a white one-piece swimsuit and matching shorts, while Marcus Jordan had on a white tank top and neon-patterned trunks. TMZ reported seeing the pair getting cozy on lounge chairs. They were holding hands, cuddling, and sharing drinks out of a coconut.

It seems like they might be on again! But neither Larsa nor Marcus has publicly confirmed their relationship status.

Did Marcus Jordan Publically Blast Larsa Pippen After Calling it Quits Last Month?

In media appearances around March 2024, Larsa reportedly explained wanting someone more motivated, possibly implying shortcomings in Marcus. This happened after her reported split with Marcus.

Next, through a now-deleted Instagram post, Marcus criticized Larsa for seeking media attention and potentially twisting the narrative for publicity.

“Rewriting history for clout is not cute,” Marcus wrote. Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give shorty a heart, when she rather have press. Ooooohhh thats [sic] nerve.”

Why Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan's Relationship Is Controversial?

The most prominent factor was the 16-year age difference. Larsa being older than Marcus sparked rumors and raised eyebrows for some. Also, Larsa was previously married to Scottie Pippen, a former teammate of Michael Jordan, Marcus's father. Potential awkwardness!