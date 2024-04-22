Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Knicks in Game 2 Tonight

The Philadelphia 76ers' aspirations heavily rely on the performance of their star player, Joel Embiid. In their previous game, the exceptional center battled injury concerns but managed to persevere. However, there is always a looming risk of Embiid's knee giving out.

The initial game of the series was tightly contested, and if the 76ers aim to even the series at 1-1, the physical condition of Joel Embiid will be crucial. A fully fit Embiid, who is also set to represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, is nearly unstoppable.

Will Joel Embiid Play Against the New York Knicks Tonight?

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday’s first-round Game 2 against the Knicks due to a left knee injury recovery. Coach Nick Nurse also confirmed that there is nothing much to worry about Embiid’s fitness. However, Philly fans must be having a heart-in-mouth moment till they see their superstar on the court later tonight.

Embiid was one of the shining lights for the 76ers in game one as he scored 29 points, collected 8 rebounds, and dished out 6 assists in 37 minutes on the court.

Can the 76ers come back in game 2 against the New York Knicks?

The 76ers will be hoping that Embiid and Maxey can be supported by other teammates to get the win against the fancied Knicks in this series. Coach Nick Nurse will be hoping for the likes of Tobias Harris. Kelly Oubre Jr and Kyle Lowry to show up and help the dynamic duo of Embiid and Maxey with their scoring workload.

