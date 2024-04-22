‘Take Away His Nationality’: Joel Embiid Slammed by Former French Olympian for Choosing Team USA Over France at Paris Olympics

Joel Embiid's decision to officially join Team USA for the upcoming Olympics has not gone unnoticed in France, where there has been much discussion about his original desire to compete for the French national team in the Olympics in Paris. The 2000 Olympic silver medalist Frederic Weis didn't hold back when discussing Embiid during his radio program on the French station RMC.

What Did Weis Say About Joel Embiid?

Weis said, “I consider this boy a great player as much as he is a dirty guy. I hate him for the things that he did. I think he doesn’t have any respect for France and also for all the people who are asking for a French passport and don’t get it. And under the pretext that he is a great athlete, he got it. I find it scandalous, I find it embarrassing. I don’t care about his excuses, cause they are his words, and his words mean nothing”.

The former Olympian gave this response when asked about what resolution he proposed. Weis added, “I would take away from him the French nationality and I would ban him from entering France. You will not play in the Olympics. You will come to the airport with Team USA and we will say: You don’t have the right to enter the territory, go to your home. You are Cameronian, you are American, you are not French, go away." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Can Embiid Win Olympic Gold With Team USA?

Team USA will start the Olympics as the firm favorites. They have selected a very formidable squad with a lot of experience and some very talented youngsters. Embiid will be hoping to win his first gold in his first attempt.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Loud 'F**k Embiid' Chants Erupt at MSG After 76ers Star Shoves Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson