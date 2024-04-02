Savannah James in Stitches Over Selena Gomez's BF Benny Blanco and Max Goodrich's Hilarious LeBron James Edits

Savannah James bursts into laughter as she watches Benny Blanco and Max Goodrich's hilarious edits featuring LeBron James. See her reaction here!

Oindrila Chowdhury
Written by Oindrila Chowdhury , Writer
Updated on Apr 02, 2024 | 03:51 PM IST | 15.3K
Getty Images
Savannah James can't contain her laughter as Benny Blanco and Max Goodrich's comedic LeBron James edits

Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James recently provided some comedic fodder for the NBA fans. Well, all the credit goes to a hilarious edit by YouTuber Max Goodrich and record producer Benny Blanco, who is also Selena Gomez’s beau.

The duo edited a video of LeBron tossing chalk during his pre-game routine.  Through clever editing magic, it appeared as if James was throwing chalk directly into Blanco and Goodrich's faces, sitting courtside.

LeBron's wife, Savannah James, clearly found the edit hilarious. After getting a good laugh, she took to her Instagram stories to share the video.

 


NBA Fans Are Equally Entertained With the LeBron James Edit by Benny Blanco and Max Goodrich

The clip likely gained traction on social media platforms after Savannah James shared it. The edit's humor seems to be vibing with fans.

One fan wrote, "Phenomenal idea and delivery."

 

 

Fan comments on the viral video.

“It gets funnier every time I watch it,” wrote another fan.

 

Fan comments on the viral video.

Related Stories

Fans Furious as Stephen A Smith Champions Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for 2024 MVP Over Nikola
sports
Fans Furious as Stephen A Smith Champions Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for 2024 MVP Over Nikola
Huge Knicks Fan Ben Stiller Loses His Lid Over NBA’s L2M Report on Jalen Brunson No-Call
sports
Huge Knicks Fan Ben Stiller Loses His Lid Over NBA’s L2M Report on Jalen Brunson No-Call

“LBJ just messed with Selena’s man,” read a third comment channeling humor. For the unversed, Selena Gomez is dating Benny Blanco.

 

Fan comments on the viral video.

“The way he tossed it on Benny,” read a fourth comment.

Advertisement

Fan comments on the viral video.

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Is Coming Up With a Podcast

Savannah James recently launched her podcast titled  "Everybody's Crazy” on March 27. Savannah isn't going solo on this venture. She's co-hosting the podcast with her friend April McDaniel. The first episode of EVERYBODY’S CRAZY will be aired on April 30. 

 

 


Savannah James' Participation in the Billboard Women in Music Event

Savannah took the stage towards the end of the Billboard Women in Music Event to present the Breakthrough Award to Tems, a rising Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer. Savannah James wasn't listed as a presenter beforehand, so her appearance surprised the audience.

 

Advertisement

She also gave a heartfelt speech. Savannah mentioned being a big fan of Tems and appreciated her powerful voice, confidence, and style. For the show, she donned a sleek black Thierry Mugler coat and looked like a model straight out of a magazine cover.

 

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Meet Oindrila, who loves covering breaking news with a finger firmly on the sport's pulse. Her switch

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles