Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James recently provided some comedic fodder for the NBA fans. Well, all the credit goes to a hilarious edit by YouTuber Max Goodrich and record producer Benny Blanco, who is also Selena Gomez’s beau.

The duo edited a video of LeBron tossing chalk during his pre-game routine. Through clever editing magic, it appeared as if James was throwing chalk directly into Blanco and Goodrich's faces, sitting courtside.

LeBron's wife, Savannah James, clearly found the edit hilarious. After getting a good laugh, she took to her Instagram stories to share the video.

NBA Fans Are Equally Entertained With the LeBron James Edit by Benny Blanco and Max Goodrich

The clip likely gained traction on social media platforms after Savannah James shared it. The edit's humor seems to be vibing with fans.

One fan wrote, "Phenomenal idea and delivery."

“It gets funnier every time I watch it,” wrote another fan.

“LBJ just messed with Selena’s man,” read a third comment channeling humor. For the unversed, Selena Gomez is dating Benny Blanco.

“The way he tossed it on Benny,” read a fourth comment.

Advertisement

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Is Coming Up With a Podcast

Savannah James recently launched her podcast titled "Everybody's Crazy” on March 27. Savannah isn't going solo on this venture. She's co-hosting the podcast with her friend April McDaniel. The first episode of EVERYBODY’S CRAZY will be aired on April 30.

Savannah James' Participation in the Billboard Women in Music Event

Savannah took the stage towards the end of the Billboard Women in Music Event to present the Breakthrough Award to Tems, a rising Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer. Savannah James wasn't listed as a presenter beforehand, so her appearance surprised the audience.

Advertisement

She also gave a heartfelt speech. Savannah mentioned being a big fan of Tems and appreciated her powerful voice, confidence, and style. For the show, she donned a sleek black Thierry Mugler coat and looked like a model straight out of a magazine cover.