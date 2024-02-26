Seth Rollins Channels Jon Moxley To Hit Out at CM Punk With ‘Fragile Mind, Fragile Body, Fragile Ego’ Diss

WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been very vocal about his hate and judgment for former WWE and AEW champion The Second City Saint CM Punk. Seth Rollins and CM Punk started beefing and were rumored to face each other at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Heavyweight Championship.

The major twist unfolded when CM Punk injured his tricep and was out for 6 to 8 months missing WrestleMania 40. WWE altered the plans and now Elimination Chamber 2024 winner Drew McIntyre will face Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins recently appeared on Wrestle Radio Australia where he fired shots at injured CM Punk mentioning his former stable partner Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose).



“I mean, I don’t want to say I told you so. But me and a lot of other people told you so. What’s the line? Fragile mind. Fragile body. Fragile ego. I think somebody that I know said something like that about him and it rings true” Seth Rollins mentioned Jon Moxley and taking some brutal shots at CM Punk.

He further expressed, “So look, here’s the deal and I told him this in the ring, if you want to find your way to me and the World Heavyweight Championship you’re gonna have to work for it, the deal is he’s gonna have to work a little harder now.”

Seth Rollins says he is open to face Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 40

WWE is now set to host their biggest show of the year WrestleMania 40 next month. The WrestleMania 40 card looks incredibly stacked. Seth Rollins is set to defend his WWE Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre but he is also involved in Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns saga.



Some rumors indicate WWE could possibly book a tag team match between The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.



That means Rollins could pull double duty at WrestleMania 40 while talking to Submission Radio about competing both nights Seth Rollins expressed.



“You know, I don’t know which way the chips are going to go. I’m open to doing whatever is going to be the best, right? Whatever is going to be the biggest thing we can possibly do. I really want to give this championship the showcase that it deserves. If that means pulling double duty if that means putting it on the line against The Rock or Roman or whoever, I don’t care.”

