WATCH: Saif Ali Khan brings Taimur and Jeh to football session; latter running to hold dad's hand wins over Internet

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their two munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2016 and 2021 respectively. Saif often gets clicked bringing his two little sons to various occasions. Today, May 5, the actor brought Taimur and Jeh to a football session and the video went viral on social media.

One of the main attractions in the video is how Jeh is adorably running to his father to hold his hands.

Saif Ali Khan brings his sons Taimur and Jeh to football session

A video on Instagram shows Saif Ali Khan getting out of his car along with his two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The two brothers can be seen wearing jerseys as they prepare themselves for the session.

Towards the end of the video, we can see Jeh running to his father to hold his hands as he left behind and this activity of the little munchkin won over the Internet.

Have a look:

Taimur Ali Khan impresses everyone with his general knowledge

A video has been posted on the Instagram page by the name GK Genius Online. In the video, Tim Tim can be seen attending an online general knowledge class. The video begins with him answering what promise American Astronaut Eugene Cernan made to his daughter when he went to the moon.

In the video, Taimur confidently answered the question. He said, “Eugene Cernan wrote his daughter’s initials TDC for Teresa Dawn Cernan on the moon,” attracting appreciation from his teacher as she remarked, “Good job.”

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, fans couldn't stop gushing over Taimur's brilliance. A fan wrote, “Bravo (accompanied by clapping hand emojis) my Tim Tim (accompanied by red-heart emoji)," while another fan wrote, “Brilliant kid tim tim (accompanied by heart-eye emoji).” A third fan commented, “Awwww.”

Kareena Kapoor speaks about her behavior with Saif Ali Khan in front of their kids

During the UNICEF event in Delhi, the Crew actress revealed how she and her husband Saif Ali Khan are careful as parents while having a conversation in front of their children.

“Saif always tells me that we talk to each other with love and therefore our children will talk to each other and others with love. He is very particular about the fact that they are watching and learning from observation. That's also how I try to inculcate respect in both my boys," she said. She also said that kids easily catch the habits of how their parents talk to each other.

