Deol brothers spiced up The Great Indian Kapil Show's episodes by sharing their personal and professional experiences while talking with Kapil Sharma. In a candid conversation with Kapil Sharma, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol spoke in detail about their parents, childhood experiences, and the success that the Deol family has received after Gadar 2, Animal, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Has Dharmendra or Sunny Deol ever hit Bobby Deol?

In a fun segment, Kapil Sharma was seen heaping praises for Sunny Deol's physical strength. Bobby Deol also praises his elder brother Sunny's potential and mentions how in real life he is powerful. Bobby shared an incident when he spotted Sunny's car's mirror damaged. The actor reveals how when he inquired about the cracked mirror, he learned that Sunny angrily damaged the car's mirror by punching on it.

Archana Puran Singh then asks Bobby, "Has Sunny ever hit you angrily?" Bobby said, "No, his eyes are enough to scare me." When Archana further asked him Mr. Dharmendra had ever hit him, Bobby revealed, "Papa never hit me. Even his eyes were powerful. His hand weighs around 20kgs." This statement leaves everyone in splits.

When asked whether his mom ever hit him, Sunny Deol revealed that they got beatings from their mother. Bobby Deol shared, "I have got many beatings from my mom. She straightened me up."

Kapil then went on to share how his mother used to beat him a lot when he was a kid. Sunny Deol shared how his mother used to hit him with 'chappals' when he was a kid.

Further, Bobby revealed how earlier Sunny Deol, Mr Dharmendra, and he would play Badminton a lot. He shared an anecdote revealing how he used to party too much when he was young and would return home early morning. Bobby mentioned how his mother would get upset and angry when he used to return home early in the morning after partying. Bobby shared how his mother used to scold him and then would ask him to go to his father and play Badminton with him.

New episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show stream every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

