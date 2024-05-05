'That Was Her Favorite': Billie Lourd Names Star Wars Movie She And Mom Carrie Fisher Loved The Most

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

It’s certainly tough to pick one particular Star Wars movie as a favorite. The sci-fi franchise has been captivating audiences with its storyline, and obviously the special effects. And, just like all of us, Billie Lourd also found it hard to choose one from the hugely successful franchise.

Billie Lourd played the role of Lieutenant Connix in the 2015 Star Wars sequel film The Force Awakens. In her recent chat with PEOPLE, she mentioned that The Empire Strike Back is her favorite one and that’s because of one special reason.

Billie Lourd’s favorite Star Wars movie

As a devoted Star Wars fan, Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, finds it "so hard to pick" a favorite movie from the iconic franchise. Yet, one film holds a particularly special place in her heart, thanks to its sentimental value and her mother's legacy.

Lourd acknowledged the difficulty of picking just one, stating it's "so hard." She went on to express her fondness for the original trilogy, mentioning Empire (referring to The Empire Strikes Back), A New Hope, and even a specific scene in Jedi (Return of the Jedi) where Princess Leia takes down the villainous Jabba the Hutt. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

“I've got to say Empire. Empire was my mom's favorite movie, and I think it's mine. But A New Hope is so classic too. And Jedi — it's Jabba!” said Lourd.

However, Lourd ultimately revealed her top choice: Empire Strikes Back. She cited her mother's love for the film as a major influence, saying, “I have to follow suit with my mom,” adding, “and that was her favorite. I think it was her favorite to do and [just] her favorite."

The late Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga, is remembered for her iconic role and her influence on the series' success.

Billie Lourd is open to returning to Star Wars

Billie Lourd, known for her role as Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in the Star Wars sequels, expressed her excitement about the possibility of rejoining the beloved sci-fi series. Lourd made her debut in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and reprised her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017).

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Lourd enthusiastically spoke about her love for Star Wars and her desire to be involved in any capacity. "Bring back Connix! I would love to bring back Connix," she said.

The actress continued, "I would love to be involved in the universe in any way possible. I love being an ambassador. I wrote an essay, 'The Keeper of Leia,' and I love playing that role. I'm also obsessed, I'm a fangirl. I would do anything. I'll be a creature, I'll do whatever, run a droid and do the controls from behind the scenes. Anything I can do to be involved in this universe, I would do, because I just adore it so much."

Lourd's mother, Carrie Fisher, played the iconic Princess Leia Organa throughout the saga, starting in 1977. Sadly, Fisher passed away in 2016 before filming for The Last Jedi was complete.

To honor her legacy, filmmakers brought unused footage of Fisher into the film. Additionally, they made use of digital technology to insert Fisher's likeness into certain scenes, even replacing stand-ins (including Lourd) with her image. Fisher's final appearance in the Star Wars franchise was in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, using previously unreleased footage.

ALSO READ: Everything Coming Up From Marvels And Star Wars In May 2024 Schedule