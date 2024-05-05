Kevin Spacey Blasts Docuseries About His Alleged Crimes; Says He Won't 'Sit Back and Be Attacked'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Kevin Spacey is outraged by an upcoming documentary that focuses on his alleged crimes. Spacey Unmasked is a documentary that shows interviews of multiple men who claim that they were victims of sexual assault.

The two-part docuseries alleges Spacey to be a predator. The actor spoke out against the docuseries in a post calling out the documentary to be “one-sided.” Here’s what the well-renowned actor said about the upcoming documentary.

Kevin Spacey talks about Spacey Unmasked

Kevin Spacey was accused of grooming and sexually assaulting multiple men. Spacey Unmasked is a Channel 4 documentary that puts these men into the spotlight who alleged Kevin of these crimes. The actor spoke out about the upcoming documentary in a recent post on X. Kevin pointed out that the media outlet has not given him enough time to respond to allegations that dated back 48 years.

The actor continued in the post, "Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a "fair opportunity" for me to refute any allegations made against me." Spacey also called the documentary "one-sided" and said it was a "desperate attempt for ratings."

The 64-year-old star spoke about how he has been “exonerated” previously. “Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated,” the star wrote.

Channel 4 spoke to Variety while responding to Kevin Spaey’s comments. “‘Spacey Unmasked’ will broadcast on 6th and 7th May. Kevin Spacey has been given sufficient opportunity to respond,” the outlet revealed.

About Spacey Unmasked

Spacey Unmasked is a documentary that reveals “never-seen-before interviews and archive” which takes a look at Kevin Spacey’s life “from childhood to early success on Broadway and subsequent meteoric rise to stardom.”

The official synopsis of the docuseries reads, “In 2023 Spacey was acquitted of sexual offenses against four men in a U.K. trial. This two-part series will investigate Spacey’s conduct and talks to multiple men unconnected to that case about their experiences with Kevin Spacey, almost all of whom have never spoken before.”

Spacey Unmasked will be aired on Channel 4 on May 6 and 7 in the U.K. The series will premiere on Max in the U.S.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

