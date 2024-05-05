Is The Idea Of You On Netflix, Prime, Crunchyroll, Or Hulu? Where To Watch Online & Streaming Details

The Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine is receiving good words from critics and viewers. The film, directed by Michael Showalter has been praised for its interesting themes, carried by amazing performances and chemistry from Hathaway and Galitzine.

The film is based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name and it follows 40-year-old single mom Sophie (Anne Hathaway) who strikes up a budding romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), a.k.a. the frontman of boyband August Moon. Know its online and streaming details.

Where to watch The Idea of You Online?

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine starrer The Idea of You, an age-gap romance first premiered at SXSW, where the attendees went crazy seeing the chemistry between Hathaway and Galitzine. Since then, people have kept waiting for the movie to have its online release.

Hathaway told The Hollywood Reporter that the romance film is one of her first streaming movies and so she "just knew how special it was to get to see it with an audience because that wouldn't be the path that this movie was going to take."

The movie is based on Robinne Lee’s book of the same name. Many have theorized that the book is based on Harry Styles’ real-life romance with Olivia Wilde. Lee, along with the cast of this movie, though denied that angle, admitted that Hayes Campbell is inspired by multiple men, including her husband, Prince Harry, and more.

The Idea of You is not on Netflix, nor will it ever be on Netflix. The Idea of You is an Amazon Studios original, and it is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in perpetuity. The movie dropped on Amazon Prime Video at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on May 2 — that means you can watch it now!

Anne Hathaway spoke on the age gap in The Idea of You movie

In real life, Anne Hathaway is 41 years old and Nicholas Galitzine is 29. As for their characters in Robinne's 2017, The Idea of You book, Solène is 39 and Hayes is 20. In the film, Solène is 40 and Hayes is 24. So there's 16 years age gap between them.

Many have raised the issue. And recently., Hathaway decided to break her silence on that topic when she stopped by TODAY. While on Today, Anne addressed the age gap.

“It’s kind of fun to be in a film where we talk about it, where we don’t dance around it, but we actually embrace her point of view on it,” she said.

She continued, “It’s funny, it’s OK if 40 is old, it’s OK if 40 isn’t old, it’s OK whatever it is, because it’s personal. For Solène, her point of view is, you know, she became a mom really young and she really wanted to have a career and so she doesn’t totally identify with her age. She feels like maybe she’s done things a little bit out of order and for her, 40 means it’s a time … of self discovery for her."

"And that’s what the movie says … how wonderful that she finds someone that she feels so supported by, seen by, embraced by, valued by,” she concluded.

