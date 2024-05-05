Tribute To 10 Top-Rate Soap Operas That Became Popular Among Fans

The departure of beloved soap operas has left fans reflecting on their favorite memories. After decades of enriching viewers' lives, some farewells like All My Children, As the World Turns, and One Life to Live, carry a deep sense of loss. Also, classics like Dark Shadows and Ryan's Hope, though long gone, still evoke nostalgia among their fans. Take a look back at the 10 soaps that were loved and lost, and how some of them changed television.

1. Guiding Light (1937–2009)

Reva (Kim Zimmer) and the Springfield, Ill., characters were a daily fix for many. It concluded its 72-year run in September 2009, a year after the Irna Phillips creation began a new production model involving permanent sets and outdoor filming in whole lots. In retrospect, it was too late.

2. The Edge of Night (1956–1984)

It appealed to many because it was less of a lovey-dovey baby-mama drama than a daytime serialized crime show. The show followed intrepid lawyer Mike Karr, who (played by John Larkin, Laurence Hugo, and Forrest Compton) cracked cases all over the fictional city of Monticello. In fact, it even won an award from the Mystery Writers of America.

3. Another World (1964–1999)

This soap, set in fictional Bay City, Ill., was also created by Irna Phillips. While it only won one Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Drama it captivated viewers with hard-hitting topics such as abortion. It featured actors like Douglas Watson and Victoria Wyndham as well as actresses like Anne Heche and Jane Krakowski.

4. Dark Shadows (1966–1971)

There were both campy and vampy aspects to this ABC soap. In addition to Barnabas Collins' tortured vampire, there were werewolves, zombies, and witches around the old Collinwood Mansion. Dark Shadows was a soap opera that dabbled in time travel and parallel universes, but its stock and trade was doomed romance.

5. Ryan's Hope (1975–1989)

Working-class life in New York City fascinated many with the close-knit Irish-American Ryan clan. Surely nobody would mind bellying up to their tavern's bar? With ratings beginning to plummet after the show had to change time slots to accommodate Loving, it was the beginning of the end for the show. Nevertheless, we got Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Voyager), Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law, Psych), Marg Helgenberger (CSI), and Grant Show (Swingtown) out of it.

6. Santa Barbara (1984–1993)

A large part of the NBC show's run was devoted to solving the mystery of ''Who shot J.R.? '' Basically, who killed Channing Capwell Jr.? Almost everyone has been a suspect at some point. In spite of this, the soap's supercouple, Eden played by Marcy Walker and Cruz by A. Martinez had a tremendous impact on viewers and won several Emmys. Also let's not forget the clever use of pop music. Fans have been waiting for a network to rerun the show since it was canceled because of declining ratings.

7. Generations (1989–1991)

Throughout three generations, it featured two Chicago families - the black Marshalls and the white Whitmores - as it was the first network soap to feature an African American family. After it had aired on NBC for two years, the series did not have a great deal of success. But in syndication, it found new life (and a cult following) on BET where it aired until 1993 after it had been revived by actors Kelly Rutherford and Debbi Morgan.

8. The City (1995–1997)

In this Loving spinoff, the survivors of the Corinth Serial Killer storyline shared a loft in SoHo in New York City as they moved from Pennsylvania to New York City. In the first year, Morgan Fairchild starred, but Jane Elliot (General Hospital) replaced her when her contract expired. This did not save the show from cancellation, nor did the then-provocative transgender storyline.

9. Port Charles (1997–2003)

Initially intended to be a spinoff of General Hospital, this show ventured way out there with vampires and werewolves. With GH stars like Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) and Scottie Baldwin (Kin Shriner) leading the show, there was an immediate audience base. While some viewers were put off by the supernatural occurrences (a vampire/human baby conceived by a wish upon a ring?), Kelly Monaco was a pleasant surprise.

10. Sunset Beach (1997–1999)

Despite its short lifespan of little less than three years, the late-'90s show gave the flailing soap opera industry a youthful boost. A surreptitious turkey-baster impregnation was just one of the outrageous storylines in this prime-time soap produced by Aaron Spelling. There were, sadly, only a few people who were happy with it because it didn't take itself too seriously and had winking pop-culture references like Jerry Springer.

