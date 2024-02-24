WWE Report: Will Former WWE Champion John Cena Be at WrestleMania 40?

We've just seen the incredible Elimination Chamber 2024 pay-per-view, with our top contenders set for what could be the headline match of WrestleMania 40 night one.

WWE has confirmed that Becky Lynch, winner of the women's Elimination Chamber 2024, will go up against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Heavyweight Championship, while Drew McIntyre, victor of the men's Elimination Chamber 2024, will face the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

WrestleMania 40, the Showcase of Immortals, is just around the corner, only six weeks away. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Apr 6, 2024 – Sunday, Apr 7, 2024, as Lincoln Financial Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will be the place to be.

This year's WrestleMania card is stacked with star power, but unfortunately, the Road to WrestleMania 40 hit a few bumps. Some of our beloved stars, CM Punk and Charlotte Flair, won't be able to compete due to injuries.

WWE has successfully filled their roster, with The Rock making a long-awaited comeback as a heel and joining The Bloodline. Rumors are now swirling that another former WWE champion could also be making a return at WrestleMania 40 in a significant capacity.

Ringside News has reported that WWE is making efforts to include John Cena in the WrestleMania 40 lineup. The report indicates that Ringside received exclusive information from a highly experienced and reliable member of WWE's creative team, revealing that WWE is keen on having John Cena participate in WrestleMania 40 for a specific purpose.

John Cena was recently seen at the WWE Performace Center. Charlotte Flair shared a picture of herself with John Cena.

John Cena’s last WWE appearance was at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 last year, where he faced Solo Sikoa and lost his match in a dominating fashion.

WrestleMania 40 Match Card Update

The WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating WrestleMania 40, the grandest annual event hosted by WWE. This year, WrestleMania 40 will be a two-night extravaganza featuring four major championship matches - one women's championship and one men's championship match each night. WWE has officially revealed the lineup for the four major championship matches at WrestleMania 40.

1. Roman Reigns (The Tribal Chief) with The Rock (C) vs. Cody Rhodes: For WWE Undisputed Championship.

2. Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: for WWE Heavyweight Championship

3. Rhea Ripley (Mami) vs. Becky Lynch (The Man): for WWE women's heavyweight Championship

4. IYO Sky vs Bayley: For WWE Women's Championship



