‘Had a Rough Day Mentally’: CM Punk Shares Emotional Message Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024

CM Punk, the legendary Second City Saint, recently took to social media to express his heartfelt emotions leading up to the highly anticipated WWE pay-per-view event, Elimination Chamber 2024. After an absence of nearly ten years, CM Punk made a triumphant comeback to the WWE stage at last year's Survivor Series WarGames 2023 pay-per-view. His return was met with immense excitement and anticipation from fans all around the world.

CM Punk's comeback was definitely one of the greatest WWE returns in recent times. He clearly stated his goal of headlining WrestleMania 40 and revealed his plan to secure a spot in the Men's Royal Rumble 2024 to achieve that.

In the Royal Rumble of 2024, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes emerged as the final two survivors. It was an epic moment when Cody Rhodes, also known as The American Nightmare, made history by winning back-to-back Royal Rumble matches after eliminating CM Punk.

He hit a big obstacle when CM Punk revealed he injured his tricep at Royal Rumble 2024, putting him out of action for six to eight months and causing him to miss WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk had important matches lined up for WrestleMania 40 and was supposed to participate in Elimination Chamber 2024 as well.

Punk shared his thoughts on his Instagram story ahead of the Elimination Chamber 2024 event, “Had a rough day mentally today. My heart and spirit are in Perth. Just a hard day staying positive and nobody wishes I was there performing for the fans more than me. Enjoy the show, appreciate you all.”

Some sources suggest that CM Punk was originally slated to compete in the Elimination Chamber 2024 match, emerge victorious, and then go on to face WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania Night One.

“The idea for Punk is that Punk was going to win the Elimination Chamber and that’s how that was going to work,” according to WON.

What were the plans for CM Punk at WrestleMania 40?

CM Punk is currently one of the biggest names in WWE. Ever since his return, he's been engaged in a war of words with WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. They even had an intense showdown right before the Royal Rumble in 2024.

In 2024, the men's Elimination Chamber match has a crucial role in deciding who would challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Rumor has it that CM Punk was the favorite to win the match and earn the opportunity to face Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk confirmed the rumor of him main-eventing WrestleMania 40 while talking to Steve Carrier, “You know, fingers crossed, yeah, I was going to headline WrestleMania. Obviously, now I'm not.”

He further expressed, “But, you know, it's sports. It's what happens to athletes. Mentally, I think it's harder because the physical pain is whatever. But I look at it just like a bump in the road. This is an occupational hazard. It happens and I'll be back bigger and better. I'm a clumsy idiot. I tore my left triceps about two years ago, so the right one was jealous."

