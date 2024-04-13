'Shaquille O’Neal And Charles Barkley Have Taught Me Two Things': Find Out What Kenny Smith Learnt From Them

Kenny 'The Jet' Smith recently talked about the influence of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal over the past twenty years. Read to know what he learnt from them.

By Anshumaan Singh
Published on Apr 13, 2024
Twitter
Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal

Recently, Kenny Smith discussed his friendship with Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, two of his TNT coworkers. Smith, who is also known as The Jet, talked about the 20 years the trio spent together and the impact of O’Neal and Chuck on his life. 

The fifty-nine-year-old shared the two lessons he took away from them in his most recent appearance on Come and Talk 2 Me.

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley

What did Kenny Smith say?

Smith about Chuck, “He gave me a voice to speak…After games, people would ask us about how many points you scored. They asked Chuck about social issues…I was always envious of that because I thought I had an opinion too but I couldn’t just get it out”.

Talking about Shaq, Smith said, “I made more money outside of basketball based off of what the things he had told me…I was always asking him, ‘How did you do it?’…So, it’s always great to be around greatness because there’s another way why they became great”.


Contrasting personalities of Barkley and O’Neal

The 1993 MVP continues to address various social issues in the United States of America as Gayle King's co-host. Furthermore, Chuck has never hesitated to address a variety of geopolitical issues, which further emphasizes his fearless nature.

Shaq, on the other hand, has dedicated his playing career to developing his business sense. His counsel has served as a guide for even the public after his success in that area. It was expanded upon in his most recent interview with CNBC, where Diesel said, "Save, save, save. Set aside a portion of each pay period. Even a small amount, like $50 or $100, adds up over the year."

 


Because they specialized in their fields, Smith was able to gain knowledge from these two very different personalities.

ALSO READ: When Shaquille O’Neal Got Angry at Kobe Bryant for Wearing Michael Jordan Jersey During Lakers 3-Peat

