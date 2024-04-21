WATCH: Loud 'F**k Embiid' Chants Erupt at MSG After 76ers Star Shoves Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks fans are one of the loudest in the league and they never shy away from getting into the nerves of the rival players. The fans did the same against Joel Embiid at the Madison Square Garden after he shoved Mitchell Robinson to the floor before dribbling handoff to Jalen Brunson.

Frustrated Embiid

Embiid like any other great player doesn’t like losing but since he was not able to see the Philadelphia 76ers reach the finishing line against the Knicks, he couldn’t control his frustration. As the time was running out, Embiid collided with Robinson before finishing the dribble pass to Brunson. Then Embiid bumped into Brunson. The Sixers star's non-basketball plays did not impress the MSG crowd.

The video, which Knicks Union on "X" released, showed supporters yelling explicit remarks at Embiid.

No serious injury for any player fortunately

Eventually, Embiid’s foul was called on Robinson, so there was no need to contact Brunson. Luckily for the Knicks, no player was seriously hurt during that play. Though the Knicks fans, who will be without Julius Randle for the remainder of the postseason, may have been irritated by the prospect of such a scenario. Jalen Brunson is the key to their hopes of making a deep playoff run, so his well-being will be a top priority.

Knicks defend homecourt in Game 1

The New York Knicks took advantage of the home court and made a stunning comeback to win by seven points to start the series against the Philadelphia 76ers. What makes the win even better is Jalen Brunson had an off-shooting day but his teammates made up for him.

