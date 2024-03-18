Taylor Swift Was Travis Kelce's Second Choice After Megan Thee Stallion Rejection: Report Suggests

Before Taylor Swift's heartwarming embraces became a regular sight for fans at Kansas City Chiefs games, Travis Kelce reportedly sought the affection of another leading lady of the music industry, Megan Thee Stallion.

Taylor Swift was Travis Kelce's second choice, ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Reports suggest that Kelce's initial romantic interests lay elsewhere, with none other than rapper Megan Thee Stallion. According to InTouch Weekly, Kelce had reached out to Megan Thee Stallion, hoping to kindle a relationship. This attempt came after their first encounter at an awards show, hinting at Kelce's desire to connect with high-profile celebrities as his fame in the NFL grew.

According to InTouch Weekly, Kelce made his initial romantic overture towards the rapper, only to face rejection. "Travis reached out to Megan Thee Stallion to try his luck with her," the report disclosed, highlighting an encounter at an awards show that failed to bloom into a relationship.

"It seems like once he became more famous and well known, he was trying to hook up with bigger celebrities," the source added. However, Megan Thee Stallion, who has been in a relationship with rapper Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine since early 2021, did not reciprocate Kelce's advances. This rejection did not deter Kelce; instead, it paved the way for his subsequent relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kelce's pursuit of a relationship with Swift has blossomed into one of the most talked-about unions in recent times. Fans and observers have been captivated by their appearances together, from NFL games to Eras music tours, marking them as a power couple in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Despite being a "second choice," the bond between Swift and Kelce has grown strong, characterized by mutual support and affection publicly displayed at various events. The duo, having become inseparable since their relationship went public in September 2023, amidst cheering for Kelce at his NFL games and Kelce's presence at Swift's global Eras tour, the couple's decision to seek couples therapy emerges as a proactive measure aimed at fortifying their bond against the pressures of fame.

"The level of pressure on them as a couple can be incredibly hard to handle," shared an insider with Heat World, continuing, "They’re both overwhelmed, and that’s got Taylor stressing about their future. She’s had so many relationships that start out great, which then crash and burn. She doesn’t want that to happen with Travis, so she’s thinking that couples therapy could be a good idea," revealing a shared intention to navigate potential pitfalls with professional guidance.

This reciprocal support system extends beyond their careers, with reports indicating a deep integration of Swift into Kelce's family and vice versa. "Both of their families love them as a couple and Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom, [Donna]," a source told Us Weekly.

Advertisement

Swift and Kelce remain committed to each other and their future together. "Travis and Taylor are still in the ‘honeymoon’ phase, and the relationship is serious," an insider affirmed to Us Weekly. "They are on the same page about the future but are not rushing marriage or the next step."

In the dance of love and fame, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's journey together poses a question: Can love that begins not as the first choice but as a second chance grow to write its own legendary verse?