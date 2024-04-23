Tom Brady Wears $57,000 Watch as NFL Legend Enjoys Real Madrid vs Barcelona; Everything on the Timepiece

Tom Brady used his weekend to attend the Real Madrid vs Barcelona game in Spain. The NFL legend opted for a formal outfit but paired it with an expensive watch. Fans have been wondering which watch that is and if it's exclusive or not. It's a Cartier Crash watch, and yes, it's definitely exclusive.

Which Watch Brand Did Tom Brady Wear During the Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

Tom Brady wore an exclusive watch labeled Cartier Crash, a distinctive timepiece. The watch is famous not only for being uniquely aesthetic but also for being inspired by Salvador Dali. To be more precise, it's inspired by Salvador Dali's world-famous painting The Persistence of Memory.

The painting features multiple melting clocks, which resemble the design of this watch. It's one of the most luxurious watches on the market, costing about €54,000, which is approximately $57000 in Dollars, per today's rate of Dollar vs. Euro.

The Cartier Crash watch that Brady wore was the platinum edition, which is only available at Cartier's London boutique. Moreover, this watch also comes with a limited-edition mark, featuring a ruby set inside the crown with eye-catching inscriptions on its back.

The origin of this watch is pretty fascinating, similar to the nature of its appearance. Cartier Crash first came into the market in 1967, with the design theories revolving around the inspirations of Salvador Dali's painting. However, some people believe that Salvador Dali's art gave birth to the watch brand.

However, many people feel it's more of a collaboration between Jean-Jacques Cartier and Rupert Emmerson, who broke the traditional designs of the watches. Whatever the case, Brady's choice of watches appears to be pretty nice but expensive.