What Will It Take for Caleb Williams to Beat Tom Brady and Build a Legacy Like Him? Exploring Brady’s Career Stats

Caleb Williams is a potential First Draft pick for the 2024 season, and fans have been wondering about his future plans. The future NFL quarterback recently revealed that he wants to have the same legacy as Tom Brady. But will he be able to beat Tom Brady?

Tom Brady’s Legacy That Caleb Is Looking Forward to Match

"I want to play at one place for 20 years and chase one guy, No. 12. I want a place that loves ball. That's all I've heard about Chicago so far," Caleb William said during The Pivot podcast. But now the question is, what career is Caleb Williams chasing?

According to the NFL's list of top 25 NFL players, Tom Brady ranks first as one of the greatest players of all time. The former NFL quarterback played a total of 23 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the Patriots, Brady played 20 seasons and 3 seasons with the Buccaneers.

During the 23 seasons that he played with the league, Tom Brady threw a total of 89,214 yards with 649 total touchdowns. Moreover, he played in 15 Pro Bowls and won 7 Super Bowl Championships, which is a record in itself for an NFL player.

Talking about his accomplishments, they're not short. Tom Brady won the Comeback Player of the Year once and Offensive Player of the Year twice and holds a total of three MVP awards. In addition to that, Brady also won the Super Bowl MVP award five times.

2022 is the last season that he played in the league, and he scored 4694 yards with 25 touchdowns and a total of 9 interceptions. Tom Brady dominated ever since he stepped foot onto the field. Caleb Williams might aim to become Tom Brady, but he has very talented quarterbacks to deal with.