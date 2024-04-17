Top 3 NBA Players Banned for Life Due to Betting

Every institution, including the NBA, sets its own rules and regulations. Violating these can result in varying lengths of suspension, even lifetime bans. Numerous such incidents have occurred in NBA history. The association has responded with severe life bans for individuals guilty of offenses such as point-shaving, racism, and drug abuse.

During the early years of the NBA, players involved in point-shaving and betting scandals were not spared. The NBA harshly penalized these individuals, even if they were still in college.

This article will delve into those NBA players who received lifetime bans due to their engagement in betting scandals.

Jack Molinas

During his college days at Columbia University, Jack Molinas shone as a star. He led his team in scoring from 1950-1953, setting school records along the way. However, records are meant to be broken, and so are his.

Following this, the Fort Wayne Pistons picked Molinas third overall in the 1953 NBA Draft, marking the beginning of his professional career.

In the 1953-54 season, Molinas had a solid start to his NBA career, averaging 11.6 PPG and 7.1 RPG over his first 32 games. However, a career full of promise was prematurely ended. Molinas was found guilty of betting on his team, the Pistons while playing for them.

The NBA banned Molinas permanently in 1953-54, a ban that lasted until his untimely death in 1975 at just 43 years old.

Roger Brown

Roger Brown is a fascinating case regarding NBA and NCAA lifetime bans. Brown was a standout player at George W. Wingate High School in Brooklyn, New York. He was on the verge of joining the University of Dayton to further his basketball career.

However, he arguably never got the chance due to his association with Jack Molinas - a former Fort Wayne Pistons player banned for betting on games.

To clarify, Brown wasn't guilty of point-shaving, nor did he commit a crime. His ban was merely the result of his ties with Molinas.

Despite this setback, Brown managed to earn three ABA championships with the Pacers during his career from 1968 to 1975. However, he was compelled to retire in 1975 when the merger was executed.

Jontay Porter

Jontay Porter, a peripheral player for the Toronto Raptors, has received a lifetime ban from the NBA following an investigation into anomalies in his statistics related to betting.

The NBA is scrutinizing two games featuring Porter: a game against the Clippers on January 26, and another against the Kings on March 20. After playing for a few minutes, Porter abruptly exited both games due to injuries, resulting in his statistics falling short of expectations.

When several accounts tried to bet sizeable amounts on Porter’s underperformance in the Clippers game, it raised suspicion.

The NBA is treating this issue with utmost seriousness since it jeopardizes the sport's integrity.

Allowing players to sway the outcomes of bets could create a dangerous precedent, leading others like benchwarmers or referees to do the same.

The NBA is determined to preserve the game's integrity, particularly in matters of betting.

