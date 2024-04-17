Jontay Porter Faces Lifetime NBA Ban Over Gambling Rule Violation

The NBA has enforced a lifetime ban on Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors for breaching the league's gambling regulations. The statement came out on Wednesday, declaring their judgment. Porter, at the age of 24, hasn't been stepping on the court since the NBA launched an investigation into his betting discrepancies on March 25.

The Raptors proactively pulled him out of the lineup for the game against the Brooklyn Nets on the same night, and Porter hasn't made a comeback since.

The NBA's Investigation and Lifetime Ban on Jontay for Gambling

According to ESPN, the NBA investigated Jontay's betting issues in two games dated Jan. 26 and March 20. ESPN reported that these two games witnessed a surge in betting interest, subsequently making them the highest-earning nights.

On Wednesday morning, Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the league's statement on X, revealing that Porter had leaked confidential information about his health status before the Raptors' game on March 20 to a known NBA bettor.

Another acquaintance of Porter, who was also an established NBA bettor placed an $80,000 parlay proposition bet online with the potential to win $1.1 million, wagering that Porter's performance would be subpar in the March 20 game.

Wojnarowski confirms the NBA's decision to impose a lifetime ban on Jontay for his involvement in gambling.

Colorado Gaming Regulators Investigate Jontay Porter's Alleged Sports Betting Activities

Colorado gaming regulators are now investigating Jontay. Action Network has reported that Jontay allegedly placed over 1,000 bets totaling millions of dollars via a VIP FanDuel account registered in Colorado from 2021 to 2023.

Although the NBA restricts players and employees from all forms of betting, it doesn't explicitly ban betting on other sports, says Action Network. During the period he may have been placing these alleged wagers, Porter purportedly played for three different NBA G League teams.

Colorado gaming regulators have asked all state sportsbooks to provide details of any accounts that Jontay might have handled, and submissions were due by Monday, as reported by Action Network. The investigation into Jontay by Colorado gaming regulators is ongoing.

