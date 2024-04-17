Travis Kelce REVEALS Patrick Mahomes’ Embarrassing Eating Habit Amid Their Steakhouse Collaboration in Kansas City

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have been best friends throughout their time in the NFL. Being close friends means knowing each other's secrets and unusual habits. Travis Kelce recently revealed an embarrassing eating habit of Patrick Mahomes, and it involves the quarterback's favorite food item: ketchup.

What Did Travis Kelce Say About Patrick Mahomes' Bad Eating Habit?

Patrick Mahomes loves ketchup so much that he became a brand ambassador for Hunt's in 2018. However, fans may not have known that Mahomes puts ketchup on virtually anything, even an expensive steak.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce asked Travis, "He'll get a nice bone-in ribeye, cut it up, and dip it in ketchup?" Travis confirmed this, saying, "He's reeled back on it a lot from what I remember. But I've definitely seen that happen before."

Interestingly, despite Mahomes' unusual habit of eating steak with ketchup, it hasn't stopped him from opening a steakhouse with his best friend. Kansas City has no shortage of steakhouses, but the NFL duo decided to bring competition to the market with their soon-to-be-opening steakhouse called 1587 Prime.

The steakhouse will occupy a 10,000-square-foot space and will be ready to serve customers until 2025 at the Loews Hotel. When asked if 1587 Prime would be similar to Todd Herremans and Brent Celek's bar, Travis responded, "Probably not. There will be times when I pick up the bill. I'll pick up the bill, guys. Every now and then."

The announcement of the project was made this year, and the doors to the restaurant are expected to open before the end of next year.

Another interesting revelation from the New Heights podcast was that Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring during the New Heights Live event last Thursday. Jason believes that the ring is likely in a junkyard by now.